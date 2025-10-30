Tanzania: Suluhu Orders Shutdown of All Govt Ministries, Agencies and Regional Offices As Violence Mars General Election

30 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan's administration has ordered all government ministries, agencies and regional offices to remain closed, and directed the private sector to comply with stay-at-home instructions, as authorities moved to enforce sweeping security measures a day after violent protests marred the general election.

Only staff on essential and emergency duties - including health, security, power and water services - were allowed to report to work, according to the overnight directive seen by officials.

The order came on the back of a nationwide night curfew, initially imposed from 7:00pm to 6:00am, after police and the military confronted demonstrators in Dar es Salaam, Dodoma, Arusha and other urban centres Wednesday, firing tear gas and, in some areas, live rounds to disperse crowds protesting the conduct of the polls and the detention or disqualification of key opposition rivals.

Security patrols remained on the streets of Dar es Salaam and around strategic installations, with roadblocks mounted on key arteries and commuter traffic heavily pared back.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Clashes were earlier reported in Dar es Salaam, Dodoma and Arusha as police confronted demonstrators objecting to the conduct of the polls.

Security forces deployed tear gas and live ammunition to disperse crowds, and movement has been restricted from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. under a curfew enforced by police and army patrols.

Authorities attributed widespread connectivity disruptions to technical issues, though major platforms including X, Facebook and WhatsApp remained largely inaccessible through the day. Civic groups and election observers criticised the measures, warning of further erosion of civil liberties and the integrity of the electoral process.

Suluhu, who took office in 2021 after the death of President John Magufuli, has faced accusations from critics of consolidating power and sidelining opponents. Government officials maintain the process is lawful and geared toward public order.

Low turnout was reported at several polling stations in Mwanza, Mbeya and Zanzibar as voting closed under heavy security.

Civil society organisations called for the release of detained opposition members and the restoration of full internet access.

Regional bodies, including the African Union and the East African Community, had not issued formal statements by late evening, as consultations on possible mediation continued.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.