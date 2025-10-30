Tanzania: Suluhu Orders Shutdown of All Govt Ministries, Agencies and Regional Offices As Violence Mars General Election

Nairobi — Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan's administration has ordered all government ministries, agencies and regional offices to remain closed, and directed the private sector to comply with stay-at-home instructions, as authorities moved to enforce sweeping security measures a day after violent protests marred the general election.

Only staff on essential and emergency duties - including health, security, power and water services - were allowed to report to work, according to the overnight directive seen by officials.

The order came on the back of a nationwide night curfew, initially imposed from 7:00pm to 6:00am, after police and the military confronted demonstrators in Dar es Salaam, Dodoma, Arusha and other urban centres Wednesday, firing tear gas and, in some areas, live rounds to disperse crowds protesting the conduct of the polls and the detention or disqualification of key opposition rivals.

Security patrols remained on the streets of Dar es Salaam and around strategic installations, with roadblocks mounted on key arteries and commuter traffic heavily pared back.

Clashes were earlier reported in Dar es Salaam, Dodoma and Arusha as police confronted demonstrators objecting to the conduct of the polls.

Security forces deployed tear gas and live ammunition to disperse crowds, and movement has been restricted from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. under a curfew enforced by police and army patrols.

Authorities attributed widespread connectivity disruptions to technical issues, though major platforms including X, Facebook and WhatsApp remained largely inaccessible through the day. Civic groups and election observers criticised the measures, warning of further erosion of civil liberties and the integrity of the electoral process.

Suluhu, who took office in 2021 after the death of President John Magufuli, has faced accusations from critics of consolidating power and sidelining opponents. Government officials maintain the process is lawful and geared toward public order.

Low turnout was reported at several polling stations in Mwanza, Mbeya and Zanzibar as voting closed under heavy security.

Civil society organisations called for the release of detained opposition members and the restoration of full internet access.

Regional bodies, including the African Union and the East African Community, had not issued formal statements by late evening, as consultations on possible mediation continued.