Tanzania's Suluhu Takes Early Lead As Post-Election Violence Escalates

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has taken a commanding early lead in Tanzania's controversial general elections, even as the country reels from violent protests, a nationwide lockdown, and mounting allegations of electoral fraud.

Preliminary results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission show Suluhu securing over 90 per cent of votes counted so far, but the credibility of the process is under intense scrutiny amid a crackdown on opposition and widespread unrest.

Suluhu, who assumed office in 2021 following the death of President John Magufuli, is seeking her first full term under the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

With the two main opposition candidates--Tundu Lissu of CHADEMA and Luhaga Mpina of ACT-Wazalendo--either jailed or disqualified, the election was widely seen as a one-sided affair. Sixteen other candidates from smaller parties were cleared to run, but none posed a serious challenge.

Despite the absence of viable opposition, the government moved swiftly to suppress dissent. On election day, internet access was cut nationwide, and a curfew was imposed in Dar es Salaam and other major cities. The move, condemned by civil society groups and international observers, was seen as an attempt to stifle independent reporting and online mobilisation.

As votes were being counted, the national broadcaster announced Suluhu's early lead in several constituencies across the mainland and Zanzibar.

However, the announcement did little to calm tensions. Protesters took to the streets in Mwanza, Dodoma, and Dar es Salaam, accusing the government of orchestrating a sham election. In Mwanza, gunfire was reported, while in Dar es Salaam, major roads were blocked by military patrols.

Violence spills across borders

The unrest has not been confined to Tanzania's borders. In the town of Namanga, which straddles the Tanzanian-Kenyan border, hundreds of demonstrators crossed into Kenyan territory, lighting bonfires and tearing down Suluhu's campaign posters. Kenyan police reported two deaths after clashes with Tanzanian security forces spilled over the border.

Businesses in the area were shut down, and Kenyan authorities warned their citizens to avoid joining the protests.

Within Tanzania, the situation remains volatile. The US Embassy reported that access to Dar es Salaam's international airport was restricted, with several major routes closed.

Tourists were stranded at airports and ports, unable to leave due to flight cancellations and a communications blackout. Some were seen sleeping on the floor, running low on cash as card transactions failed.

Government spokesperson Gerson Msigwa announced that schools would remain closed and civil servants would work from home. The reopening of universities, initially scheduled for November 3, has been suspended indefinitely.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A diplomatic source told AFP that there were unconfirmed reports of over 30 deaths across the country, though the government has yet to release official figures.

Opposition silenced

The exclusion of key opposition figures has fuelled public anger. Tundu Lissu, who survived an assassination attempt in 2017, is currently on trial for treason and faces a potential death sentence. His party, CHADEMA, was barred from participating in the election.

Meanwhile, CHADEMA's vice chairman, John Heche, is reportedly in critical condition while in police custody. According to the party, Heche has not eaten for three days and is unable to walk or stand. They have pleaded for urgent medical attention, but no response has been issued.

According to Africa Intelligence, this unit is blamed for a surge in abductions of government critics, including a popular social media influencer known as Niffer.

Amnesty International has described the situation as a "wave of terror," warning that the country's democratic institutions are under threat.

The European Union has condemned the election as a "fraud unfolding for months," citing the systematic exclusion of opposition voices and the erosion of democratic norms.