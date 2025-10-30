Sudan: UAE "Categorically" Denies Providing Support to Either Warring Party in Sudan

press release

Following publication of Sudan Diplomacy Snarled as UAE Arms Fuel Genocidal Brutality in Darfur, the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs requested that AllAfrica publish this statement to reflect "the official position in your coverage to ensure balance and accuracy."

Since the onset of the civil war, the UAE has consistently supported regional and international efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire, protect civilians, and ensure accountability for violations committed by all warring parties.

The UAE is part of the Quad which in September issued a joint statement calling for a three-month humanitarian truce to enable the swift entry of humanitarian aid to all parts of Sudan and to lead immediately to a permanent ceasefire. That statement also underlined that there is no military solution to the conflict in Sudan. Only a transition not controlled by the warring parties, leading to an independent civilian-led government, can secure Sudan's future.

We categorically reject any claims of providing any form of support to either warring party since the onset of the civil war, and condemn atrocities committed by both Port Sudan Authority and RSF. The latest UN Panel of Experts report makes clear that there is no substantiated evidence that the UAE has provided any support to RSF, or has any involvement in the conflict.