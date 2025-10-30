press release

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Vassily A. Nebenzia (Russian Federation):

The members of the Security Council expressed grave concern over escalating violence in and around El Fasher, North Darfur.

The members of the Security Council condemned the assault by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on El Fasher and its devastating impact on the civilian population. The members of the Security Council recalled resolution 2736 (2024), which demands that the RSF lift the siege of El Fasher and calls for an immediate halt to the fighting and for de-escalation in and around El Fasher where famine and extreme food insecurity conditions are at risk of spreading further and strongly urged the RSF to implement the provisions of this resolution.

The members of the Security Council also condemned reported atrocities being perpetrated by the RSF against the civilian population, including summary executions and arbitrary detentions, and expressed grave concern at the heightened risk of large-scale atrocities, including ethnically motivated atrocities. The members called for all perpetrators of violations to be held accountable. The members of the Security Council demanded that all parties to the conflict protect civilians and abide by their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, and fulfil resolution 2736 (2024), as well as abide by their commitments under the Jeddah Declaration. The members of the Security Council called upon all parties to the conflict to respect and protect humanitarian personnel, their premises and assets in accordance with their obligations under international law.

The members of the Security Council called on all parties to the conflict in Sudan to allow and facilitate safe and unhindered humanitarian access in a manner consistent with international law. They called for the protection of civilians and for safe passage for those trying to flee the city.

The members of the Security Council reiterated that the priority is for the parties to resume talks to reach a lasting ceasefire and a comprehensive, inclusive and Sudanese-owned political process. The members of the Security Council urged all Member States to refrain from external interference which seeks to foment conflict and instability, to support efforts for durable peace, to abide by their obligations under international law and to implement relevant Security Council resolutions, including resolution 2791 (2025).

The members of the Security Council unequivocally reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Sudan. In this regard, the Security Council reaffirmed its rejection to the establishment of a parallel governing authority in areas controlled by the RSF.