Ghana: Wateraid Ghana Launches Clean Campaign At Jirapa Duori

WaterAid Ghana has launched a project dubbed "Clean Ghana" under the IGNITE Programme, to improve and sustain healthy behaviours in health facilities and communities in the Jirapa District of the Upper West Region.

The campaign targets 510 health staff -- including doctors, nurses, cleaners, and security personnel -- to ensure that healthcare facilities become models of excellence in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) practices.

Participants were drawn from key stakeholders in the health sector as well as community members and traditional authorities.

Unveiling the campaign, the Director of Programmes at WaterAid Ghana, Mr. Mohammed Ibrahim Adokor, said the initiative represents a shared purpose and a common goal rooted in human dignity.

"When health centres are clean and safe, they become places of healing and trust, especially for pregnant women and newborns," he stated.

He stressed that WaterAid is committed to the health of mothers and the future of their children through sustainable access to clean water. The organisation's vision, he noted, is built on hygiene and sustainable WASH systems, as demonstrated by the improved water systems at Sabuli, Ullo and Gbare Health Centres.

Mr. Adokor explained that the campaign would directly engage fathers, mothers, caregivers, children under five, lactating mothers and adolescent girls. It aims to reach 1,000 households and impact over 100,000 lives by reducing malnutrition and water-borne diseases.

The Jirapa Municipal Health Director, Mrs. Florence Angsomwine, noted that preventable water-borne diseases such as diarrhoea continue to be recorded at health facilities. She urged residents to "drink clean and live clean," adding that malnutrition remains a major concern that can be addressed through regular handwashing and proper hygiene practices.

Mrs. Angsomwine commended WaterAid Ghana for choosing Jirapa for the project, describing it as a mark of their sustained partnership to improve health outcomes and build the capacity of health workers.