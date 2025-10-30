Nigeria: New Naval Chief Vows Sustained Onslaught Against Crude Oil Theft, Maritime Criminality

The newly appointed Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Idi Abbas, assumed office on Thursday with a pledge to intensify the fight against crude oil theft, illegal bunkering and other maritime crimes undermining Nigeria's economy.

At the handing-over ceremony held at the Navy Headquarters in Abuja, Abbas--the 23rd Chief of Naval Staff--noted that despite previous achievements, the nation's maritime domain remains threatened by crude oil theft, sea robbery, illegal fishing, drug trafficking and other criminal activities that endanger national security and economic growth.

To tackle these challenges, he unveiled strategic priorities for his tenure, which include strengthening maritime security operations, enhancing fleet capability through aggressive fleet renewal and increased deployment of technology, prioritising personnel training and welfare, and deepening collaboration with other security agencies.

"I am not unaware that our maritime environment remains threatened by a scourge of crude oil theft, sea robbery, illegal bunkering, illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, and drug trafficking," he said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"These crimes not only undermine our national economy and energy security but also threaten the livelihoods of our coastal communities and the economic stability of our dear nation.

"To confront these challenges decisively, my tenure will be guided by a clear and actionable strategic approach -- strengthening maritime security, enhancing our fleet through aggressive renewal and technology, prioritising training and personnel welfare, and fostering inter-agency, regional and international collaboration."

Describing his appointment as a privilege, Abbas vowed to discharge his duties with dedication, integrity and loyalty.

"It is with humility and gratitude to God that I stand before you today as the 23rd Chief of the Naval Staff. I am eternally grateful to the President and Commander-in-Chief, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for finding me worthy to lead the Nigerian Navy," he stated.

He also paid tribute to his predecessor, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Kechukwu Ogala, whose "visionary leadership", he said, laid a solid foundation for the Navy's continued progress.

Abbas urged naval personnel to uphold the core values of integrity, professionalism and teamwork, assuring them that their welfare will remain a priority.

"I promise to lead from the front and ensure that your welfare remains a top priority," he said, reaffirming the Navy's commitment to safeguarding Nigeria's waters and supporting the growth of the blue economy.

In his valedictory speech, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla said, "In the last 2 years and 5 months of my command, the Nigerian Navy made significant strides in its operational activities with commendable improvement in the nation's maritime security.

We have preserved the sanctity of our maritime space, ensuring there was no piracy incident under my watch, following Nigeria's delisting from the International Maritime Bureau's Global Piracy Report on 3 March 2022.

Our anti-crude oil theft/illegal bunkering operations were rejiggered through the introduction of Operation Delta Sanity in January 2024 and sustained as Delta Sanity II on 30 December 2024 to build on gains recorded.

"Since the launch of the operation, over 800 illegal refining sites and 5,515 storage facilities were deactivated, with over 240 suspects and 76 vessels arrested.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Arms and Armies Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It is also gratifying to state that, as a sequel to the Presidential Directive, the NN under my watch commenced fiscalisation duties in the nation's major oil and gas export terminal. This measure has supported the efforts of statutory agencies by enhancing transparency at the terminals, resulting in increased oil production, which has been acclaimed to be the highest in the last decade."

Ogalla recalled significant progress made in fleet recapitalisation and maintenance. of the fleet, noting, "During my tenure, the NN

acquired 2 survey vessels, 57 riverine boats, 7 fast patrol boats, 6 insurrection patrol crafts, 3 tugboats, and 2 capital ships.

"We also acquired 5 transport helicopters, 5 logistics barges and 23 unmanned aerial vehicles. Our indigenous shipbuilding effort is progressing well, with construction of Seaward Defence Boats 4 and 5 at the Naval Dockyard nearing completion."