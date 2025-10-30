Nigeria: New Army Chief, Shaibu, Vows Overhaul of Security Strategy to Defeat National Threats

The newly appointed Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Waheedi Shaibu, has pledged an immediate review of Nigeria's security landscape and the deployment of fresh operational strategies to decisively tackle the country's security challenges.

Speaking during his maiden address at the Army Headquarters on Thursday, Major General Shaibu said the prevailing insecurity, which has subjected many law-abiding citizens to economic hardship, fear, and displacement, was "unacceptable" and demanded urgent action.

"I am aware of the developing situation in some parts of our country which has put law-abiding citizens in economic hardship, fear, and displacement. These situations are not acceptable and need my urgent attention," he stated.

The Army Chief promised to take decisive steps to safeguard lives and property across the nation, assuring Nigerians of the Army's renewed commitment to confronting criminal elements head-on.

"We obviously live in tough times, but I have no doubt that we are tough people too. I want to assure Mr. President, our Commander-in-Chief, and Nigerians that we shall not disappoint the nation," he added.

Shaibu commended his predecessor, Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, for notable achievements in equipment procurement, infrastructure development, and leadership reforms within the Army over the past 11 months.

He pledged to build on those gains and transform the Army into a more agile, efficient, and combat-ready force, while strengthening collaboration with other security agencies to ensure lasting peace and stability.

Addressing troops serving in various operational theatres, the new COAS expressed solidarity with their sacrifices and those of their families.

"As someone who has been part of you for most of this fight, I feel you, I feel your families, and we shall not disappoint you," he said.

He also paid tribute to fallen soldiers, calling for a minute of silence in their honour and reaffirming the Army's commitment to supporting their families.

"It is a new dawn, and I believe we have a job to do," Major General Shaibu declared.