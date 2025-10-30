Nigeria: We'll Leave No Stone Unturned to Improve Nigeria's Security - New Air Chief Vows

The newly appointed Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), AVM Sunday Aneke, has pledged to leave no stone unturned to bring about swift improvement in the nation's security.

Aneke made the pledge on Thursday in Abuja shortly after assuming command as the 23rd Chief of the Air Staff from his predecessor, Air Marshall Hasan Abubakar.

In his inaugural address, the new CAS described his appointment as a call to national duty and expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for the confidence reposed in him.

He pledged unwavering loyalty to President Tinubu and a commitment to prioritise the welfare of officers, airmen and airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force.

"My appointment as the 23rd Chief of the Air Staff is both an honour and a humbling experience.

"I wish to specially thank the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the honour and rare privilege extended to me to serve Nigeria.

"I also pledge my loyalty and that of the Nigerian Air Force officers, airmen and airwomen to the government and people of Nigeria as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution," he added.

The new Air Chief vowed to sustain and build on the achievements of his predecessor, particularly in ongoing operations against insurgency and other internal security threats.

He assured that the NAF would continue to work with other military and security agencies to strengthen national security.

"Together, we will leave no stone unturned in discharging our constitutional roles in conjunction with other sister Services, security, intelligence and law enforcement agencies to bring about swift improvement in the security situation of Nigeria," he added.

Aneke also promised that personnel welfare would be a central priority under his leadership, noting that a motivated force is essential to achieving operational efficiency.

While acknowledging the support given to his predecessor, Aneke appealed to the National Assembly to continue its collaboration with the Nigerian Air Force, describing legislative backing as vital to the success of ongoing security operations.

He thanked personnel of the Air Force for their congratulatory messages following his appointment and expressed appreciation to his family for their support throughout his military career.

In his valedictory remarks, the immediate past CAS, Abubakar, described his tenure as an honour and privilege, noting that the Air Force made significant gains in counter-terrorism and internal security operations during his stewardship.

He charged his successor to prioritise national security, sustain a combat-ready force and take care of personnel welfare.

"No matter how advanced our platforms are, it is the human being behind the machine who delivers airpower," he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that President Bola Tinubu had on Oct. 24 appointed Aneke as the 23rd Chief of the Air Staff, alongside other service Chiefs.

