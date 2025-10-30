Nigeria: Breaking - Senate Confirms Bernard Doro As Minister

ABUJA - THE Senate has confirmed Dr. Bernard Doro as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria following a brief screening session that lasted less than 30 minutes.

Doro, who becomes the third ministerial nominee from Plateau State in the present government, used the opportunity to outline his vision for fostering an inclusive humanitarian ecosystem in the country.

According to him, he will create a humanitarian ecosystem that is inclusive, guided by impartiality and independence.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

After a few questions, Senators expressed satisfaction with his credentials and capacity to serve. The lawmakers subsequently asked him to take a bow and leave.

President Bola Tinubu had last week written the Senate, seeking the screening and subsequent confirmation of Doro from Plateau State as a minister.

President Tinubu's letter was read by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Tinubu, in the letter read in plenary, hinged the request on Section 147 Subsection 2 of the 1999 constitution as amended.

He sought expeditious consideration of the request.

Akpabio thereafter referred the nomination to the Committee of the Whole for the required consideration and possible confirmation as soon as practicable.

Doro's nomination followed Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda's emergence as the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in July. Yilwatda previously served as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction.

The letter read by Akpabio came 24 hours after President Tinubu announced the appointment of Doro as ministerial nominee.

Details later...