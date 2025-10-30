Liberia: Naymote's Jarwolo Unveils Legislative Openness Dashboard, Calls for Institutional Reforms

The Executive Director of Naymote Partners for Democratic Development, Eddie D. Jarwolo, has called for a national mindset shift toward building strong institutions rather than elevating individuals, stressing that Liberia's progress depends on transparency, accountability, and innovation within the Legislature.

Speaking Tuesday, October 28 at a one-day seminar on Legislative Engagement and Monitoring, Jarwolo said Liberia has the potential to match or even surpass regional peers in governance transparency--if lawmakers and public officials commit to institutional reform and digital transformation.

"In West Africa, Ghana ranks number one and Sierra Leone number two. There's no reason Liberia cannot join them," Jarwolo asserted. "Too often in Liberia, our attention is on individuals rather than institutions."

The seminar, held on October 25, 2025, was organized by the Legislative Information Service (LIS) in partnership with Naymote Partners for Democratic Development.

Pushing for Accountability Through Technology

Jarwolo expressed concern over Liberia's 25th-place ranking in Africa for openness and accountability, describing it as a wake-up call for the country's democratic institutions.

"When it comes to salaries or benefits, we often want to be among the best," he said. "But when it comes to transparency and accountability, our results must also reflect that same ambition."

He announced the launch of a Legislative Openness Dashboard, a new digital platform developed by Naymote to enhance citizen access to legislative data. The system, he explained, will enable the public, journalists, and researchers to access legislative information in real time--closing long-standing gaps in data sharing and transparency.

"When someone requests information, they should be able to access it instantly through this system," Jarwolo said. "We will train staff from the Legislative Information Service, provide technical support, and ensure automatic updates."

He also encouraged lawmakers to embrace emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, to strengthen accountability and service delivery.

"In Zimbabwe, every electoral district uses AI to track promises made and fulfilled by lawmakers," he noted. "This is the kind of innovation we can also adopt in Liberia."

Partnership and Institutional Growth

Speaking at the same event, McCarthy Weh, Director of the Legislative Information Service, lauded Naymote's partnership, describing the organization as "a true friend of the Legislature."

"During some of our most challenging times, Naymote stood with us," Weh said. "Their support has helped us improve operations and move closer to centralizing the LIS as a fully functional bicameral institution."

Weh said the seminar's focus on the Open Parliament Index and strategies for improving access to legislative information was timely, helping enhance professionalism and accountability within the Legislature.

A Call for Shared Responsibility

Both Jarwolo and Weh underscored that accountability and good governance are shared responsibilities between government and civil society.

"Liberia is bigger than all of us," Jarwolo emphasized. "When something is not right, we must say it. We cannot expect praise if we are not delivering results."

The seminar brought together legislative staff, researchers, and civil society representatives, all united in promoting transparency, digital innovation, and citizen engagement in Liberia's democratic process.

"If we build institutions that work," Jarwolo concluded, "we build a Liberia that lasts."