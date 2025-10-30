Nigeria: Reps Confirm Appointment of New Service Chiefs

The confirmation followed the consideration and adoption of the report of the Ad-hoc Committee on the Screening of Nominees for Appointment as Chief of Defence Staff and Service Chiefs.

The House of Representatives has confirmed the newly appointed service chiefs following the consideration and adoption of the report of the Ad-hoc Committee on the Screening of Nominees for Appointment as Chief of Defence Staff and Service Chiefs.

The committee was chaired by Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos).

This confirmation followed the laying and presenting of the committee's report during Thursday's plenary.

Although the House rules ordinarily require that any report laid before the chamber be considered on another legislative day to allow members ample time for review, the House suspended its rules to expedite the process.

This allowed for the immediate presentation, consideration, and adoption of the report in the Committee of the Whole.

The development followed a request received from President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, seeking the "expeditious consideration and confirmation" of the nominees.

The Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, had referred the president's request to the Ad-hoc Committee immediately after Wednesday's plenary for urgent action.

The screening, which commenced shortly after Wednesday's plenary, was conducted by a joint committee comprising the Defence Committee and members of the Committees on Army, Navy, and Air Force.

The House confirmation came a day after the Senate concluded its own screening and confirmation of the same nominees during a closed-door session.

The nominees confirmed are Olufemi Oluyede, Chief of Defence Staff; Waidi Shaibu - Chief of Army Staff; Idi Abbas, Chief of Naval Staff; and Sunday Aneke, Chief of Air Staff.

Mr Benson, while presenting the report of the ad-hoc committee during plenary, described the screening as thorough, commending the professionalism and vision of the nominees.

"Yesterday was a remarkable day," he said.

"Before us were distinguished Nigerians who have shown courage, discipline, and exemplary service. We are proud that the president nominated this set of people to be at the forefront in protecting the lives and properties of Nigerians."

He further stated that after careful evaluation, the committee unanimously recommended the confirmation of all four nominees, having found them suitable for their respective roles.

"It was a unanimous resolve to recommend that General Olufemi Olatunbosun Oluyede be confirmed as Chief of Defence Staff; Major General Waidi Shaibu as Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral Idi Abbas as Chief of Naval Staff; and Air Vice Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke as Chief of Air Staff, having all successfully undergone the screening process," he said.

Following his presentation, the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, who presided over the session, put each recommendation to a voice vote, and the House unanimously adopted them.

With this confirmation, the service chiefs are now fully empowered to assume their offices and implement the president's new national security directives.