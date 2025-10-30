Nigeria: Several Injured in Lagos Crashes, BRT Bus Involved in One Accident

Lagos authorities have repeatedly urged motorists and commercial operators to exercise caution and adhere to traffic regulations to prevent avoidable accidents.

Lagos commuters faced major disruptions on Thursday morning after two separate road accidents left several passengers injured and caused traffic chaos across the city.

Earlier, a collision between two Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses occurred at Mangoro, along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, within the BRT corridor opposite the former Punch newspaper head office at Onipetesi, Ikeja.

Eyewitnesses said emergency responders and passersby helped move the injured to nearby hospitals. No fatalities were reported.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

An eyewitness told the Guardian Newspaper that the accident happened when one of the BRT buses swerved to avoid a commercial bus that had entered the restricted BRT corridor, resulting in a head-on collision with another BRT vehicle approaching from the opposite direction.

"The driver was trying to avoid hitting the commercial bus that suddenly drove into the lane," the witness said. "In the process, he collided with another BRT coming from the other side."

Traffic officers arrived shortly after to control congestion and tow the damaged buses off the road.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said it is investigating the cause of the crash and will issue a formal statement on safety measures for the BRT corridor.

In a separate incident, LASTMA reported a crash involving a loaded tanker, a trailer, and a Toyota Corolla just after Kara Bridge on the inward Berger route.

Officers were quickly deployed to evacuate the vehicles, and the road has since been cleared.

"All vehicles have been cleared from the road now. Smooth movement inwards Lagos restored," LASTMA wrote.

Recurring BRT accidents

These incidents underscore the persistent traffic and safety challenges on Lagos roads, particularly along major commuter routes.

LASTMA and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) have repeatedly urged motorists and commercial operators to exercise caution and adhere to traffic regulations to prevent avoidable accidents.

In August 2024, several passengers were injured in a head-on collision between two BRT buses at Dopemu after one driver swerved to avoid a commercial motorcyclist riding illegally on the BRT lane. LASEMA said the injured were taken to nearby hospitals, and no fatalities were recorded.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Further investigations revealed that the bus heading towards Iyana Ipaja, in an attempt to avoid crushing a commercial motorcyclist with passengers, collided with an oncoming BRT bus," LASEMA spokesperson Nosa Okunbor said at the time.

Earlier, in March 2023, at least two people died and more than 80 were injured when a Lagos State Government staff bus was struck by a train at the PWD rail crossing in Ikeja.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said the bus attempted to cross the tracks despite an oncoming train.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu described the incident as "tragic," commiserated with the victims' families, and thanked Lagos residents who assisted emergency responders during the rescue.

More recently, in August 2024, ten passengers were injured when a BRT bus collided with an abandoned pedestrian bridge near the Iyana Ipaja bridge.

LASTMA said the crash caused significant traffic disruption before the vehicle was cleared.

Both LASTMA and LASEMA continue to caution motorists, including commercial operators, against using dedicated BRT lanes illegally, noting that such violations have repeatedly resulted in preventable crashes and injuries across the city.