Nigeria: Tinubu Decorates Nigeria's New Military Chiefs With New Ranks

President Bola Tinubu has decorated the newly appointed Service Chiefs with their new ranks.

The Service Chiefs were decorated on Thursday at the council chambers of the State House, Abuja, about an hour after the House of Representatives confirmed their appointment.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the Senate confirmed the Service Chiefs on Wednesday.

The four new military chiefs are Olufemi Oluyede, Chief of Defence Staff; Waidi Shaibu, Chief of Army Staff; Idi Abbas, Chief of Naval Staff, and Sunday Aneke, Chief of Air Staff

