Nigeria: More Opposition Politicians Join APC in Ondo

The opposition politicians from the PDP, SDP and AA were formally received into the APC in Akure, the state capital, on Wednesday.

Some members of the opposition political parties in Ondo State, namely the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), and Action Alliance (AA), have formally declared their allegiance to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Coming under the umbrella of the Nigeria Work Station, a political advocacy and research group, the politicians said they were defecting from their parties because of the failure of the opposition in the state.

The defectors were formally received in Akure on Wednesday by the Minister of Interior, Tunji Ojo, and the Ondo State APC Chairman, Ade Adetimehin.

Those who decamped include Kennedy Peretei, Convener of the Nigeria Workstation, who resigned as the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP in April; Olutope Adebambo, former Chairman of Akoko North-west Local Government Area; a chieftain of SDP, Rachael Ajayi, 2020 Deputy Governorship Candidate of the SDP; Blessing Ologun, immediate past Assistant State Treasurer of the PDP; and Omotayo Obolo, former Special Assistant to former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, among other top politicians.

Addressing the ceremony held at Akure City Hall, Mr Tunji-Ojo, appealed to the people of Ondo State to unite and speak with one voice in support of President Bola Tinubu's administration.

Mr Adetimehin welcomed the new members into what he described as a party "with enough room to accommodate all."

He commended President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that its impact had been positively felt across Ondo State.

The APC chairperson pleaded with the people to continue supporting the Tinubu administration to ensure the continuation of his good works.

He assured the new members of equal opportunities in the party, adding that the APC remains committed to inclusiveness and progress for all members.

Mr Peretei, who led the defectors, remarked that since the leadership of the opposition was not deliberate, coordinated, and focused on how to win the election and form a government, then, there was no justification for being in opposition.

"It is against this background that today, those of us in the Nigeria Workstation, a Grassroots Media Advocacy, Research and Strategy Group, comprising former members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party, SDP, and Action Alliance, AA, decided to join forces with the progressive family," he said.

"Also in this hall are harvests of Sunshine Grassroots Network, a group whose mandate is to clean up the remnants of the opposition and align them with the APC."

Mr Peretei also said that the defectors were the "last plank of opposition" in the state.

Earlier, the remaining two members of PDP in the Ondo State House of Assembly joined the APC, making the house an all-APC Assembly.

Before then, the PDP House of Representatives member (Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency), Festus Akingbaso, abandoned his party along with some members of his constituency to join the ruling party.

There are concerns that more opposition members would abandon their parties for the ruling party as the general election draws nearer.