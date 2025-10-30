Nigeria: Alleged Coup - Military Officers in Detention Now 42

The number of military officers detained over the alleged coup attempt against the government of President Bola Tinubu has risen to 42.

The Defence Headquarters had initially announced the arrest of 16 officers over disciplinary issues, which it did not link to coup.

But sources said they were detained over an attempt to disrupt Nigeria's 26-year democratic run.

Security sources who spoke to Daily Trust said the officers were currently being interrogated to determine their level of involvement and the extent of the alleged plan.

"So far, 42 officers have been picked up. They are being interrogated to establish the depth of involvement and whether there was any concrete plan beyond mere discussions," one source said.

Another source disclosed that the number of arrests could increase as the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) and the Military Police have continued tracing communication links and possible funding channels.

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication to the President, Sunday Dare, has said the Presidency fully aligns with the position of the military authorities on the matter.

Speaking on TVC, Dare noted that the Armed Forces remain the constitutionally empowered institution to protect Nigeria's unity and territorial integrity, adding that the Tinubu administration has confidence in their loyalty.

"We are going to stick to the narrative of the military because they are the ones constitutionally empowered to secure this country," Dare said. "Until the military comes with a different narrative, we are going to stay with that."

A security analyst and retired military officer, Bashir Galma, said the federal government might be reluctant to confirm any coup attempt publicly to avoid creating panic or discouraging investors.

He, however, cautioned that excessive denial could affect public trust if new facts later emerge.

