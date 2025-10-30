Nigeria: Tinubu Charges Service Chiefs to Crush New Threats

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has charged new service chiefs to be up and doing and decisively deal with emerging new security threats.

Speaking after decorating the service chiefs, President Tinubu said, "Security threats are constantly evolving, constantly mutating and of grave concern to our administration is the recent emergence of new armed groups in the troublesome areas of North-Central, North-West, and parts of the South.

"We must not allow these new threats to fester. We must be decisive and proactive. Let us smash the new snakes right in the head." Tinubu said.

The President, who said Nigerians were in a hurry to celebrate peace from the prevailing insecurity, said, "I charge you, as the heads of our nation's armed forces, to carry out your duties with patriotic zeal. Nigerians expect results, not excuses. We are in a hurry to celebrate peace."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The ceremony took place at the council chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday.

Last week President Tinubu undertook a major shake up in the hierarchy of the security architecture of the the country.

The newly decorated handlers of the nation's armed forces include Lieutenant General, now General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede, as Chief of Defence Staff; and Major General now Lieutenant General Emmanuel Undiendeye Undiendeye as Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI).

Others are Major General, now Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu as Chief of Army Staff (COAS); Air Vice Marshal, now Air Marshal Kevin Aneke as Chief of Air Staff; and Rear Admiral, now Vice Admiral Idi Abbas as Chief of Naval Staff.

Advertisement UPDATE NEWS: As a Nigerian, do you need access to US Dollars? It is now possible to live in Nigeria or Diaspora and constantly get paid in US Dollars. Find out how thousands are doing it daily.

IDEAL FOR Civil/Public servants, Engineers, Doctors, Entrepreneurs, IT Experts/Software Developers, Top Bankers and more.

Click here to start.