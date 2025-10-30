Nigeria: Man to Die By Hanging for Killing Brother in Ekiti

30 October 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Raphael Ogbonnaiye

The Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti has sentenced one Stephen Adamu, 34, to death by hanging for killing his biological brother.

The convict was arraigned before Justice Adekunle Adeleye on January 31, 2025, on a one-count charge of murder of one David Adamu, contrary to section 234 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State 2021.

To prove his case, the prosecutor, Funmi Bello, called six witnesses and tendered defendants statement, attestation form and a knife as exhibits.

The defendant spoke through his Lawyer, S.K Idowu, and he called no witness.

Delivering his judgment, Justice Adeleye said from the entire circumstance of this case, Stephen Adamu deliberately stabbed David Adamu on the neck.

"I find the defendant guilty as charged, the defendant Stephen Adamu is hereby sentenced to death by hanging," he pronounced.

Advertisement UPDATE NEWS: As a Nigerian, do you need access to US Dollars? It is now possible to live in Nigeria or Diaspora and constantly get paid in US Dollars. Find out how thousands are doing it daily.

IDEAL FOR Civil/Public servants, Engineers, Doctors, Entrepreneurs, IT Experts/Software Developers, Top Bankers and more.

Click here to start.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.