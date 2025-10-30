Nigeria: Man to Die By Hanging for Killing Brother in Ekiti

The Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti has sentenced one Stephen Adamu, 34, to death by hanging for killing his biological brother.

The convict was arraigned before Justice Adekunle Adeleye on January 31, 2025, on a one-count charge of murder of one David Adamu, contrary to section 234 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State 2021.

To prove his case, the prosecutor, Funmi Bello, called six witnesses and tendered defendants statement, attestation form and a knife as exhibits.

The defendant spoke through his Lawyer, S.K Idowu, and he called no witness.

Delivering his judgment, Justice Adeleye said from the entire circumstance of this case, Stephen Adamu deliberately stabbed David Adamu on the neck.

"I find the defendant guilty as charged, the defendant Stephen Adamu is hereby sentenced to death by hanging," he pronounced.

Advertisement UPDATE NEWS: As a Nigerian, do you need access to US Dollars? It is now possible to live in Nigeria or Diaspora and constantly get paid in US Dollars. Find out how thousands are doing it daily.

IDEAL FOR Civil/Public servants, Engineers, Doctors, Entrepreneurs, IT Experts/Software Developers, Top Bankers and more.

Click here to start.