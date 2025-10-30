Nigeria: Eight Killed in Lagos Auto Crash

At least eight people have been confirmed dead, while several others sustained varying degrees of injury in a tragic multiple crash along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The fatal accidents, which occurred on Thursday morning at the Kara Bridge inward Mowe axis, involved several trucks in successive collisions that left vehicles mangled and traffic grounded for hours.

Emergency responders, including personnel of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and other rescue agencies, rushed to the scene to provide aid and manage the aftermath.

Eyewitnesses blamed the incident on reckless driving and excessive speed. One witness told reporters that "the impact was terrible -- trucks were crashing into one another, and flames followed almost immediately."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The collision resulted in massive damage to the vehicles involved, with some bursting into flames. Paramedics at the scene evacuated the injured to nearby hospitals for urgent treatment.

Traffic came to a standstill along the busy highway, with the Kara and Ogunnusi Road corridors particularly affected. Motorists were stranded for hours as emergency crews battled to clear the wreckage and restore movement.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), LASTMA confirmed that one of the trucks and a container-laden trailer went up in flames, while another vehicle conveying cartons of biscuits spilled its contents across the road. A separate container truck, according to the agency, rammed into the bridge barrier before plunging partly into the river.

"There's a report of a multiple road crash where a truck and a container-laden trailer were in flames, another truck spilling its contents (cartons of biscuits) on the road, and a container-laden truck ran onto the barrier with its carrier falling off the bridge into the river, thereby blocking the entire road at Kara Bridge inward Mowe," LASTMA stated.

"Eight casualties were recorded. Effort is on top gear for recovery and evacuation of the vehicles involved. There is a traffic backlog on Ogunnusi Road, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Officers and other emergency first responders are on the ground."

Meanwhile, a similar crash occurred on Wednesday evening along the Otedola Bridge inward Berger-Ojodu corridor, involving two heavy-duty vehicles.

According to LASTMA, the collision occurred between a 14-tyre Scania truck loaded with wheat and a 6-tyre Iveco mini-truck carrying cartons of sausage rolls.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The accident occurred when both vehicles reportedly engaged in a perilous contest for the right of way," the agency said.

"The ensuing impact was violent, resulting in significant vehicular damage and the severe injury of one of the drivers."

Advertisement UPDATE NEWS: As a Nigerian, do you need access to US Dollars? It is now possible to live in Nigeria or Diaspora and constantly get paid in US Dollars. Find out how thousands are doing it daily.

IDEAL FOR Civil/Public servants, Engineers, Doctors, Entrepreneurs, IT Experts/Software Developers, Top Bankers and more.

Click here to start.