Nigeria: Wildlife Traffickers Risk 10-Year Jail Term, N12m Fine

Traffickers of ivory, pangolin scales, and other endangered wildlife in Nigeria now risk up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to N12 million if found guilty.

These penalties are contained in the Endangered Species Conservation and Protection Bill, 2024, which was approved by the Senate on Tuesday.

The Bill, already passed by the House of Representatives in May 2025, has been forwarded to the President for assent.

The Bill seeks to amend existing wildlife protection laws, increase penalties for wildlife crimes, and strengthen the powers of investigators to track financial transactions and conduct intelligence-led operations.

It also empowers judges to expedite wildlife-related cases, recover assets from offenders, and enhance international cooperation by aligning with global treaties and allowing the extradition of traffickers.

Hon. Terseer Ugbor, Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Environment and sponsor of the Bill, described the Senate's approval as a major milestone in the fight against wildlife trafficking.

"This is a huge win for Nigeria and shows, without any doubt, that we remain committed to stamping out wildlife trafficking and protecting our unique fauna and flora.

"Stronger laws mean Nigeria's forests and wildlife will now be protected from exploitation and criminal activities. We are proud to see this bill move forward because protecting wildlife is tantamount to safeguarding our environment and our future," he said.

Peter Knights, CEO of Wild Africa (WA), cited Part V, Section 33 of the Bill, which specifies penalties for offenders, describing it as a "stern warning" to wildlife traffickers.

He raised concern about the country's role in global smuggling networks, noting that Nigeria has been linked to the trafficking of more than 30 tonnes of ivory since 2015 and over half of the pangolin scales traded globally between 2016 and 2019.

"The UN CITES meeting on trade in endangered species is scheduled for the end of November in Uzbekistan, and enacting this law before then would be a tremendous achievement for both the President and the country. It would demonstrate Nigeria's commitment to leading the global fight against wildlife crime," he said.

Mary Rice, Executive Director of London-based Environmental Investigation Agency UK EIA UK described the bill as a demonstration of the country's commitment to transitioning from a hub for wildlife crime to a leader in the fight against it.

Tunde Morakinyo, Executive Director of the Africa Nature Investors Foundation (ANI), also commended the Senate's approval, describing it as a "breath of fresh air" for wildlife conservation.

"The Bill aims to halt this shameful trade that destroys our environment and tarnishes Nigeria's global reputation. We salute the Nigerian Senate for taking this bold step, which will position Nigeria as a global leader with one of the most progressive wildlife laws on the African continent," he said.

