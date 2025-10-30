Nigeria: Village Head, Two Others Killed As Bandits Raid Sokoto Community

Bandits have attacked Kurawa village in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State, killing three persons, including the acting village head.

The attackers, who invaded the community in the early hours of Thursday, also abducted several residents and rustled more than 40 cattle.

A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the bandits stormed the village, around midnight, after destroying part of the perimeter fence built by the community.

He said, "We received a call from neighboring village that armed bandits were advancing toward us. We immediately alerted the relevant authorities, including security operatives."

"They gained entry into the village after breaking the fence and began shooting sporadically.

"The attack lasted less than 30 minutes, unlike previous ones that usually lasted for hours. Our vigilantes and community guards, with support from security personnel, resisted them."

Despite the swift response, three residents including the acting village head, Hussaini Alhaji Yawalle, and Huruna Alhaji Zuguru were killed .

The victims were buried on Thursday.

Another resident, who also spoke to our reporter, said the latest incident marked the 20th attack on the community by bandits.

He said, "That was why we decided to fence the village, but we didn't expect they could breach it.

"They abducted several villagers, including our retired headmaster, Malam Abdullahi, and rustled over 40 cattle."

He described the attack as devastating, noting that the deceased were prominent members of the community.

"We are in mourning. The victims were respected elders with families and grandchildren. We call on the government to establish more security outposts in our area to prevent future attacks," he added.

Efforts to get reaction from the Sokoto State Police Command were unsuccessful, as the command's spokesman, DSP Ahmed Rufa'i, had not responded to calls as of the time of filing this report.

