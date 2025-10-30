Nigeria: Why We Defected to APC - Enugu Reps

"For too long, our dear Enugu State has remained in opposition, watching from the sidelines as others shaped the destiny of our nation and accessed opportunities that could have transformed our people's lives. That era is over. We refuse to remain spectators when we can be key players in Nigeria's progress."

Five members of the House of Representatives from Enugu State have explained the reasons behind their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers, Chidi Obetta, Anayo Onwuegbu, Dennis Agbo, Martins George, and Nnaji Nnolim, announced their defection during Thursday's plenary, alongside Daniel Ago, a Labour Party member representing a constituency in Plateau State.

The Speaker of the House, Abbas Tajudeen, formally read their letters of defection to the chamber.

Shortly after the announcement, the lawmakers addressed a press conference at the National Assembly complex, describing their defection as a "bold step into the future" aimed at repositioning the state for national relevance and greater development.

Mr Nnaji, who spoke on behalf of the group, said their defection was motivated by the collective decision of the Enugu lawmakers to align with the leadership vision of Governor Peter Mbah and the national direction of the APC.

"Today, we stand before you filled with joy, conviction, and purpose. With your blessing, and in line with our collective decision to stand firmly with our visionary Governor, Dr Peter Mbah, we have today, 30 October 2025, during plenary at the House of Representatives, formally announced our defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC)," he said.

Mr Nnaji explained that the decision was not impulsive but the outcome of deep reflection on the need to reposition Enugu State for greater political and developmental inclusion at the national level.

"For too long, our dear Enugu State has remained in opposition, watching from the sidelines as others shaped the destiny of our nation and accessed opportunities that could have transformed our people's lives. That era is over. We refuse to remain spectators when we can be key players in Nigeria's progress," he declared.

He noted that aligning with the APC, "the party steering national transformation," would open doors for greater infrastructural development, investment, and empowerment for the people of Enugu State.

The lawmaker commended Mr Mbah for what he described as "transformational leadership" that has turned Enugu State into a model of effective governance in just two years.

"Through Governor Mbah's visionary leadership, Enugu has become a reference point for good governance. We, therefore, commend Governor Mbah for his developmental exploits in education, aviation, science, and Information technology, and indeed all areas of human endeavour," Mr Nnaji said.

He further called for unity among politicians across party lines, stressing that their defection was not an act of division but a move to strengthen Enugu's political relevance at the national level.

Concluding his address, Mr Nnaji described the defection as the beginning of "a new dawn of hope, inclusion, and prosperity" for Enugu State.

"Today, we open the gates of a new dawn, a dawn where Enugu State takes her rightful place in the story of Nigeria's progress," he said.