Nigeria: Bhadboi Oml's 'Wasiu Ayinde', Davido's 'With You', Others Are Tiktok's 2025 Songs of the Summer

"99" by Olamide featuring Seyi Vibez, Asake, Young Jonn, and Daecolm; "My Darling" by Chella and "No Turning Back II" by Gaise Baba also made the cut.

TikTok, the popular social media platform known for creating, sharing, and discovering short-form videos, has unveiled its 2025 Songs of the Summer list.

The announcement was made in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday.

According to the statement, rising Nigerian singer Akinyinka "BhadBoi OML" Kuham topped the chart with "Wasiu Ayinde," a track from his Bhad Boi (Deluxe) album.

The hit single, released in May 2025, was named after the legendary Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as Kwam 1.

In second place was "Ngishutheni" by Goon Flavour, Master KG, and Eemoh, followed by "Gaddem" by Rybeena featuring Shoday in third.

Davido and Omah Lay's "With You" took the fourth spot.

Rounding out the top ten were "99" by Olamide featuring Seyi Vibez, Asake, Young Jonn, and Daecolm; "My Darling" by Chella; "No Turning Back II" by Gaise Baba featuring Lawrence Oyor; "Sweet" by Spyro featuring Shoday; "Wrong Places" by Joshua Baraka; and "Heart" by Kelvinnice.

Toyin Mustapha, TikTok's Head of music partnerships, UK, Ireland & South Africa, stated that the list reflects the platform's commitment to promoting diverse sounds, from Fuji-infused pop and gospel-inspired hits to cross-continental collaborations and the sustained influence of Amapiano.

He added that BhadBoi OML's "Wasiu Ayinde" gained popularity on the platform due to its distinctive cultural fusion.

He said the track masterfully combines contemporary pop elements with traditional Yoruba influences from Fuji music, showcasing how artists redefine modern Nigerian soundscapes.

According to him, the "Songs of the Summer" list demonstrates the strength of that cultural connection and reinforces TikTok's position as the platform where Nigerian music continues to transcend boundaries and captivate global audiences.

"TikTok is where music truly comes to life. It's a space where songs are discovered, collective enjoyment is cemented, artists grow, and opportunities open up in ways that weren't possible before.

"What makes it special is the community, where fans, creators and musicians all come together to shape culture, and in this case, seasons, in real time," Mr Mustapha noted.

He noted that the 2025 "Songs of the Summer" list underscored TikTok's influence in elevating a diverse range of local artists and musical genres to prominence.

"The platform is cementing its position as a cultural incubator, helping authentic and culturally-rooted music find a global audience," Mr Mustapha noted.