Liberia: Arcelormittal-Liberia Hospitals Get Brand-New Ambulances

ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) has further demonstrated its commitment to improving healthcare delivery for its employees, dependents, contractors, and residents of host communities in Grand Bassa and Nimba counties

The company provided two brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser ambulances for its Hospitals in Buchanan and Yekepa.

The Administrative Director of AML's Stephen Tolbert Memorial Hospital in Buchanan, Mrs. Lynne Y. George Cassell said the provision of modern ambulances marks a major milestone in enhancing the hospitals' capacity to deliver quality healthcare services.

"The acquisition of the new ambulances signifies an improvement in the overall delivery of healthcare services and is seen as a huge boost for the hospitals and the meaningful services being rendered to the many employees, dependents, contractors, and the public at large," noted Mrs. Cassell.

The ambulances came equipped to provide critical on-site and in-transit care, while addressing longstanding challenges such as delays in transporting patients in emergencies, inadequate medical equipment during transfers, and limited capacity to reach patients in remote or hard-to-access areas. Both hospitals have also previously received new buses for staff transportation. With this intervention, the AML hospitals now have improved emergency response, ensuring that patients with life-threatening conditions can be transported swiftly for urgent treatment or referred for specialized care.

"The provision of new ambulances at both hospitals has eased critical patients' transportation for emergencies as well as referrals to other health facilities for specialized management. Patients with life threatening conditions now have immediate transportation in the event of any emergency," Mrs. Cassell emphasized.

The new development coincides with other notable improvements at both hospitals, all through AML's continued investment in healthcare infrastructure. The Operating Theatres of both facilities have been totally renovated and are now staffed with a full operating team, while the outpatients Department (O.P.D.) and the Administrative Wing of the Buchanan hospital underwent complete renovation and are operational.

The physical outlook of the hospital and its surroundings have been enhanced with the creation of a safety pedestrian walkway, designated parking lots for staff, patients, and visitors, and other structural improvements.

AML Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Garfee T. Williams, said that these new developments underscore ArcelorMittal Liberia's long-term commitment to the wellbeing of its workforce and the communities it serves. Dr. Williams stressed that by strengthening the hospital's facilities and services, AML is not only saving lives but also creating an enabling environment for sustainable healthcare delivery in Liberia.