Nigeria: Early Detection Key to Beating Cancer - Zamfara First Lady

30 October 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Wife of Zamfara Governor, Hajiya Huriyya Lawal, says early detection is the most effective way to treat and reduce the impact of cancer among women.

Mrs Lawal reaffirmed her commitment to the fight against cancer in her message to commemorate the 2025 World Breast Cancer Day to raise public awareness on the preventive measures to fight the disease.

"As women, we must care for ourselves and one another. For those battling with cancer, let us stand with them in love, strength and hope.

"Together, we can build a future where no one faces cancer alone.

"Behind every cancer diagnosis is a face, a name, and a life that deserves care and dignity," she said.

The governor's wife urged women to prioritise their health through regular screenings and to support initiatives that promote cancer awareness and treatment.

She commended the people of Zamfara, especially women, for their resilience and commitment to health, assuring them of her continued advocacy for cancer prevention, awareness and access to quality care.

Mrs Lawal is the National Secretary of the First Ladies Against Cancer (FLAC) initiative, a coalition of Nigerian governors' wives leading efforts to combat cancer through advocacy, policy reform, and direct community intervention.

World Breast Cancer Day was observed on Oct. 1

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.