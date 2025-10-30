Nigeria: Early Detection Key to Beating Cancer - Zamfara First Lady

The Wife of Zamfara Governor, Hajiya Huriyya Lawal, says early detection is the most effective way to treat and reduce the impact of cancer among women.

Mrs Lawal reaffirmed her commitment to the fight against cancer in her message to commemorate the 2025 World Breast Cancer Day to raise public awareness on the preventive measures to fight the disease.

"As women, we must care for ourselves and one another. For those battling with cancer, let us stand with them in love, strength and hope.

"Together, we can build a future where no one faces cancer alone.

"Behind every cancer diagnosis is a face, a name, and a life that deserves care and dignity," she said.

The governor's wife urged women to prioritise their health through regular screenings and to support initiatives that promote cancer awareness and treatment.

She commended the people of Zamfara, especially women, for their resilience and commitment to health, assuring them of her continued advocacy for cancer prevention, awareness and access to quality care.

Mrs Lawal is the National Secretary of the First Ladies Against Cancer (FLAC) initiative, a coalition of Nigerian governors' wives leading efforts to combat cancer through advocacy, policy reform, and direct community intervention.

World Breast Cancer Day was observed on Oct. 1