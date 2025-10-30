Nigeria: Zamfara Govt Commits to Polio Eradication

30 October 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Dr Husaini Yakubu, Executive Secretary of the Zamfara Primary Healthcare Board, has reaffirmed the state government's commitment and that of other partners to eradicating polio in the state.

Yakubu said this at the 2025 World Polio Day celebration held at the Emir of Gusau's Palace on Saturday in Gusau.

The ceremony was attended by polio survivors, government officials, representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), among others.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Yakubu described the active participation in the polio and rubella vaccination by the stakeholders in the state as a welcome development.

He attributed the successes recorded in the fight against polio in the state to the active collaboration between the state government and partners.

Yakubu also commended Gov. Dauda Lawal for declaring a state of emergency in the health sector.

According to him, various measures taken by the state government and support from stakeholders had resulted in the successes recorded in the fight against polio in the state.

"Despite the challenges of insecurity, the state has maintained its polio-free status.

"We will continue to collaborate with partners and all stakeholders to ensure children in the state are strongly protected from killer diseases.

"The state government will continue to pay all required counterpart funding for various healthcare development programmes," Yakubu said.

In his remarks, the Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Abdulkadir Ibrahim-Bello, promised the Emirate's continued support for polio eradication in the state.

Represented by the Secretary of the emirate, Sambo Sambo, it would continue to mobilise religious and community leaders toward polio eradication.

"We are ready to continue collaborating with the state government, WHO, UNICEF, and other partners to maintain the successes recorded in polio eradication in the state.

"We will continue to engage our subjects and sensitise them on the significance of the health benefits of polio vaccination.

"We are achieving success in sensitising our subjects, and we are seeing more acceptance of polio and measles vaccination exercises from parents and communities.

"Our people are responding to all activities, and they obey all the directives given by the emirate, which has led to various successes recorded," Ibrahim said.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.