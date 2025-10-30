Harper, Maryland County — Dozens of students from the William V.S. Tubman University (TU) were left stranded along the Harper-Pleebo highway on Wednesday evening after classes, following the breakdown of the two buses that usually transport them to Pleebo.

According to eyewitnesses, the students had been waiting in the streets since 4:00 p.m., hoping to board a bus back home to Pleebo. However, as night fell, all hopes of getting transportation were dashed.

In 2021, during the administration of former President George M. Weah, the National Transit Authority (NTA) donated a 72-seater bus to the people of Maryland County specifically to help students commute between Pleebo and Harper. The initiative was vital since statistics show that over 70% of Tubman University's student population resides in Pleebo and travels daily to Harper for classes.

The NTA bus operated at a subsidized fare of L$100 per student per trip, but in early 2024, it broke down completely and has remained unrepaired ever since.

To ease the burden, the University's President, Dr. Olu Menjay, in 2024 negotiated a 27-seated mini-bus, which, though inadequate, helped manage the increasing number of commuters. However, that bus too has recently developed technical faults.

As the transport challenge persisted, District #2 Representative Anthony F. Williams donated another 27-seated yellow bus to the University for the same route. Unfortunately, reports indicate that this bus also broke down and was parked in the University's garage late Wednesday evening--leaving hundreds of students stranded once again.

In response to the crisis, Reed Harmon, President of the Tubman University Students Government Association (TUSGA), intervened by negotiating a temporary arrangement with a commercial bus service that usually charges L$150 per student. However, when the bus arrived around 8:00 p.m., the drivers demanded L$200 per student, a fee that students resisted until Harmon's intervention led to a reduction.

Speaking to a FrontPage Africa reporter at the scene, Harmon expressed disappointment over the University's failure to communicate effectively with the student body.

"They keep every information from us. They have no medium of informing students about the condition of our buses. Look at the time--since 4:30 p.m. classes ended, students are still out here with no means of returning to Pleebo," Harmon lamented.

He further disclosed that despite several follow-ups with the University's administration regarding the NTA bus reportedly taken to Monrovia for repairs, there has been no update or resolution.

The prolonged lack of reliable transport has forced many students to commute daily by commercial motorcycles, a situation that has led to multiple road accidents along the Harper-Pleebo corridor.

In 2024, tragedy struck when three Tubman University students reportedly died instantly in a motorbike accident while returning home from classes.

A Growing Call for Action

The recurring transportation crisis has sparked fresh calls from students and community members for urgent government and stakeholder intervention. Many are appealing to the Ministry of Transport, the National Transit Authority, and the Maryland County Legislative Caucus to restore safe and affordable student transportation.

Students argue that restoring the NTA bus--or providing a new, durable one--will not only ease their economic burden but also save lives.

"We are tired of losing our friends and walking long distances or risking our lives on bikes every day. We need a sustainable transport solution now," one student pleaded.

As the semester continues, the absence of reliable transportation remains a major challenge for Tubman University students, raising broader concerns about student welfare and safety in the county.