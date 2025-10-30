Liberia: 150 Community Residents in Grand Bassa Get Short Term Job From Arcelormittal

30 October 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Buchanan — ArcelorMittal Liberia has successfully concluded a 10-day large-scale clean up exercise across its Buchanan concession area, providing job opportunities for at least 150 residents from surrounding communities in Grand Bassa County repairing key concession gates, and undertaking several structural upgrades aimed at giving the concession a refreshed look.

The initiative, which primarily focused on bush-cutting and general grounds maintenance, forms part of the company's ongoing efforts to enhance the environment and safety of its concession while supporting local livelihoods.

It follows recent improvements that included reinforcing the Loop's perimeter fence, repainting sections of the township and port facilities, repairing key concession gates, and undertaking several structural upgrades aimed at giving the concession a refreshed look. According to AML Estates Manager, Augustus Karmon, the exercise reflects the company's dual commitment to maintaining a clean and secure operational environment and supporting its neighboring communities. "We intend to ensure that all sectors of the township of Buchanan benefit from this exercise," Karmon said.

"This initiative ensures the continued tidiness of the Loop and protects its residents from unwanted intrusions, while also helping families in nearby communities meet essential needs such as food and school requirements for their children." Karmon emphasized that both the company and the communities were benefitting from the initiative, in different ways. "Both AML and the communities must equally benefit from the process," he added. "We must all work together as a team to achieve meaningful and lasting results."

Providing further details, Wroquah Samuels-Kamara, AML Community Relations Superintendent, revealed that the 150 workers were recruited from eight local communities directly impacted by AML's operations in and around Buchanan, including Dirt Hole, Tinway Town, Fairground, Bassa Community, Moore Town, Gunnigar Town, Korduah, and Airfield.

She explained that local leaders played a key role in identifying and recommending qualified community members for the short-term contracts, ensuring that the recruitment process was transparent and inclusive. "Recruiting from these fence-line communities allows residents to earn income while promoting peaceful coexistence," Samuels-Kamara noted.

"This activity provides immediate economic relief for affected households and builds trust and cooperation between the company and the communities." The clean-up exercise is part of ArcelorMittal Liberia's broader community engagement and environmental maintenance efforts designed to strengthen its community relations and promote sustainable coexistence within its operational areas.

