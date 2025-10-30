Liberia: 17 Repatriated Women Benefit From Skills Training

Monrovia — Seventeen Liberian women recently repatriated from the Gulf State of Oman have successfully completed vocational skills training in various disciplines, with support from the Ministry of Labour and the International Organization for Migration (IOM)

The initiative, implemented under the framework of the National Anti-Human Trafficking Taskforce of Liberia, aims to empower survivors of human trafficking through skills development, psychosocial support, and economic reintegration.

During a brief certificate presentation ceremony held on Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at the Ministry of Labour in Monrovia, the beneficiaries expressed deep appreciation to the Government of Liberia(GoL), particularly Labour Minister Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah Sr. for his fatherly guidance and leadership in ensuring their rehabilitation and empowerment.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Ms. Margaret Karpeh said the training restored their hope and dignity after enduring distressing experiences abroad.

"We have come to thank the Government of Liberia, through Minister Kruah for what has been done for us. We returned from Oman frustrated, heartbroken, and uncertain about our future. But the Minister stepped in like a father ensuring we received healthcare, counselling, start-up capital, and most importantly, vocational skills training. We are deeply grateful for his compassion and dedication to protecting victims and survivors of human trafficking," Ms. Karpeh stated.

Receiving the certificates, Labour Minister Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah Sr., who also serves as Chairman of the National Anti-Human Trafficking Taskforce of Liberia, expressed delight and commended the young women for their courage and determination to rebuild their lives

"On behalf of the Government of Liberia, I am deeply gratified to receive these certificates from young Liberian women who were once victims of human trafficking. Human trafficking is one of the most heinous crimes imaginable. The stories shared by our citizens who returned from such experiences remind us of the urgency to continue this fight," Minister Kruah said.

He lauded the strong collaboration between the Taskforce, IOM, and ECOWAS, whose funding made the skills training possible. The Minister disclosed that the program was initiated following an appeal by the Taskforce to empower victims of trafficking with sustainable livelihoods to prevent future exploitation.

Minister Kruah further encouraged the beneficiaries to utilize their newly acquired skills productively and to engage in small business initiatives that can foster independence and resilience.

"When you are empowered to do something for yourself, no one can easily mislead or convince you to travel abroad in search of a better life. You can live a decent and successful life right here in Liberia," he emphasized.

Providing an overview of the program, Nuoh Kanneh, Acting Director of the Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Section at the Ministry of Labour, highlighted key areas of assistance extended to the repatriated women. These include access to healthcare, psychosocial counselling, mental health services, small business start-up support, and vocational education.

"Our Minister has placed strong emphasis on vocational training as a sustainable form of empowerment. Out of the 17 repatriated victims, ten have completed specialized training in various trades that will help them sustain themselves and contribute to national development," Mr. Kanneh explained.

Speaking on behalf of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Mr. Tamba noted that the skills training program was supported through an ECOWAS-funded grant designed to assist 61 survivors of human trafficking, both internal and external. He revealed that an additional 51 beneficiaries are expected to be enrolled in the next phase of the program.

"IOM remains committed to working with the Government of Liberia to strengthen direct support for survivors and enhance their livelihoods through skills development and business empowerment," Mr. Tamba stated.

The training program was organized by the Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Section of the Ministry of Labour, with technical and financial support from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Liberia Office.