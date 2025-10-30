Liberia: Musa Bility Commends Boakai Administration, Foreign Minister Nyanti for Restoring U.S. Visa Privileges to Prewar Levels

Monrovia — Musa Hassan Bility, Political Leader of the Citizens Movement for Change (CMC) and Representative of Nimba County District #7, has praised the Government of Liberia and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Madam Sara Beysolow Nyanti, for what he described as a significant diplomatic achievement -- the restoration of Liberia's visa status with the United States to its prewar level.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Rep. Bility expressed deep appreciation to Minister Nyanti for her "remarkable display of professionalism, focus, and patriotism" which, he said, contributed to the U.S. Government's decision to extend visa validity for Liberians from 12 months to 36 months.

"This development is a reflection of the quiet but consistent work of the Minister and her team, carried out with discipline and national commitment. Despite distractions and internal challenges, she has stayed the course, representing Liberia's interests with clarity and conviction," Bility said.

He also commended President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for his leadership and support of the diplomatic process that led to the breakthrough, noting that "effective diplomacy requires collective will," and that the outcome represents coordination between the Presidency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Bility extended "profound appreciation" to the Government and people of the United States for the decision, describing it as a "forward-looking gesture and a renewed vote of confidence in the Liberian people, our democratic institutions, and our potential for growth and stability."

"This moment is not a political triumph; it is a national milestone," he emphasized. "It underscores the importance of competence, credibility, and patriotism in governance and foreign relations. When leadership is exercised with sincerity and focus, Liberia earns respect."

The Nimba County lawmaker urged Liberians to take pride in the development and to see it as evidence that "real achievements come through teamwork, integrity, and sustained national effort."

He concluded that the Citizens Movement for Change celebrates the decision as an example of what is possible "when public service is guided by commitment to country rather than politics."

On Wednesday, the U.S. Government announced that, effective immediately, Liberian applicants for B-1 (Business), B-2 (Tourism), and B1/B2 (Business/Tourism Combination) visas will now receive multiple-entry visas valid for three years, with no reciprocity fee required for those who qualify.

Previously, Liberians had to reapply for new U.S. visas annually, facing repeated costs, documentation burdens, and lengthy processing times. The new three-year validity period now allows travelers to make multiple trips to the U.S. without reapplying, easing the movement of businesspeople, students, and families.

Analysts say the policy is expected to bolster Liberia's private sector and investment climate by encouraging entrepreneurs to travel more freely to the U.S. for trade fairs, training, and partnerships -- potentially leading to increased trade, business innovation, and technology transfer.