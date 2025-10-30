Liberia: Alja Demands Full Disclosure, Accountability Over Controversial Foya Construction Project Tied to Presidency

Monticello, Minnesota — The Association of Liberian Journalists in the Americas (ALJA) has called for immediate transparency and full accountability from the Government of Liberia amid mounting controversy surrounding a multimillion-dollar construction project -- reportedly a presidential villa -- underway in Foya, Lofa County.

The project, estimated at over US$10 million, is reportedly being implemented by MUSNS Groups Incorporated, a company headed by Joe Mulbah, a close associate of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai. Construction allegedly began on September 10, 2024, with the site guarded by state security personnel -- a situation that has sparked public concern over the project's purpose, ownership, and funding source.

Confusion surrounding the project's financing has deepened suspicions. Deputy Minister of Information Daniel Sando claimed the initiative was funded by the Mano River Union (MRU) because of Foya's proximity to Guinea and Sierra Leone. However, the MRU has denied any involvement, according to reporting by FrontPageAfrica.

In a statement issued through the office of its National president, Joey T. Kennedy, ALJAnoted with concern that no documentation from the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) has confirmed its involvement in vetting or approving the project. Local journalists and officials have also reportedly been denied access to the construction site, a move the association described as a direct affront to transparency and press freedom.

"This level of secrecy surrounding a multimillion-dollar project allegedly linked to the presidency is deeply troubling," ALJA stated. "The Liberian people have a right to know how their money is being spent -- and who is benefiting from it."

The association is therefore calling for a full, independent investigation into the project's financing, procurement, and execution. ALJA outlined three key demands: disclose the true source of funding for the project, clarify the project's ownership and purpose -- whether it is public or private; and release all procurement details, including how and why MUSNS Groups Incorporated was selected.

ALJA stressed that in a country where citizens continue to grapple with poverty, poor infrastructure, and limited access to basic services, spending millions on a presidential villa -- without clear justification -- is insensitive and unacceptable.

"The Liberian people did not vote for secrecy. They voted for honesty, openness, and reform. Anything less is a betrayal of public confidence," the statement read.

The association warned that President Boakai's administration risks eroding public trust if it fails to uphold the transparency and integrity promised during the 2023 campaign.

"Accountability cannot be selective, and transparency must not be negotiable," ALJA emphasized.

The Association of Liberian Journalists in the Americas reaffirmed its commitment to press freedom, accountability, and good governance, urging the Liberian government to act swiftly to clarify the facts and restore public confidence.

About ALJA

Founded in 1998, the Association of Liberian Journalists in the Americas (ALJA) is a U.S.-based non-profit organization committed to advancing press freedom, promoting professional growth among Liberian journalists, and fostering transparency, accountability, and good governance in Liberia.