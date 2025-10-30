Liberia: LWSC Launches U.S.$2 Million Water Projects in Pleebo and Zwedru to Boost Access to Clean Water

Pleebo, Maryland County — The Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) has officially launched multi-million-dollar water infrastructure projects in Pleebo, Maryland County, and Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County, marking a significant milestone in the government's drive to expand access to clean and sustainable water across southeastern Liberia.

The groundbreaking ceremony in Pleebo, held on Saturday, October 25, 2025, drew senior government officials, local authorities, and community residents who gathered to witness the start of construction for a modern water tower valued at over US$2 million.

The southeastern water expansion forms part of the government's ARREST Development Agenda, which prioritizes infrastructure, sanitation, and reliable service delivery in both urban and rural communities.

Speaking during the launch, Mr. Wilson Gaye, LWSC Deputy Managing Director for Administration, disclosed that the project is being implemented by Tengda Construction Ltd.

According to Gaye, the projects are designed to improve water distribution, strengthen management systems, and enhance public health outcomes in the two major southeastern cities.

"This project represents the government's strong commitment to improving the lives of Liberians through reliable and sustainable water services," Gaye told reporters. "We are building systems that will last for generations and ensure clean water for all."

In Pleebo, the initiative includes drilling three high-yield boreholes, constructing a 350m³ steel water tower, installing 10 kilometers of transmission pipelines, and connecting over 200 households. The system will be solar-powered to ensure uninterrupted and environmentally friendly water supply.

Once completed, the Pleebo project is expected to benefit more than 30,000 residents, businesses, and institutions by 2026, with expansion plans projected to reach 60,000 users by 2035 according to management.

Maryland County Superintendent Henry Cole, who graced the ceremony, described the project as a "turning point" for the county's development.

"This groundbreaking marks a historic day for the people of Pleebo and Maryland County," Superintendent Cole said. "For too long, our citizens have struggled with limited access to clean water. Today, we are witnessing the beginning of real change that will improve health, hygiene, and productivity across our communities."

In Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County, LWSC will rehabilitate 10.18 kilometers of damaged pipelines, reconnect over 600 households, and upgrade the city's solar hybrid water system. Local officials in Zwedru have also welcomed the project, describing it as vital to reducing waterborne diseases and improving community livelihoods.

The southeastern water program also includes a third component in Greenville, Sinoe County, which will see the installation of 17.14 kilometers of new transmission lines, rehabilitation of a 350m³ elevated tank, and deployment of solar-powered pumping systems.

The LWSC reaffirmed that these integrated projects will drastically improve water accessibility, reduce the spread of waterborne diseases, and promote economic growth and public health in southeastern Liberia.

"Access to safe and clean water is not just a necessity; it's a human right," Gaye reaffirmed. "This investment ensures that our citizens, especially in the southeast, are not left behind in Liberia's development journey."