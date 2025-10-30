Liberia: Stand Chairman Morlu Commends Foreign Minister Nyanti for Landmark U.S. Visa Extension

Monrovia — The Chairman of Solidarity and Trust for a New Day (STAND), Mulbah K. Morlu Jr., has hailed the leadership of Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sara Beysolow Nyanti, following the United States government's decision to extend visa validity for Liberian travelers from 12 months to 36 months.

Speaking in a statement released on Wednesday, Chairman Morlu described the development as a major diplomatic success and a clear reflection of the Boakai administration's renewed focus on strengthening Liberia's international partnerships.

He noted that the extension, announced by U.S. Secretary of State Michael Rubio, came as a result of sustained engagement between Minister Nyanti's office and Liberia's diplomatic missions abroad.

"This decision affirms that Liberia's voice is once again being heard on the world stage," Morlu said. "Minister Nyanti's diplomacy and the Ministry's proactive leadership have produced a result that will directly benefit countless Liberians -- students, entrepreneurs, and families alike."

According to STAND, the new visa arrangement is expected to ease travel restrictions, enhance trade and educational exchanges, and strengthen people-to-people connections between Liberia and the United States. The organization also recognized the broader diplomatic implications of the decision, describing it as a sign of deepening mutual respect and cooperation between the two countries.

Morlu commended Minister Nyanti for her role in securing the agreement, which followed her recent meeting with Secretary Rubio in Washington, D.C. He said the breakthrough demonstrates effective diplomacy and a commitment to advancing Liberia's global reputation.

"This achievement is not just a victory for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs but for every Liberian who values progress and partnership," the STAND Chairman stated. "It shows that Liberia is re-emerging as a respected player on the international stage under a government that prioritizes results."

Morlu also extended appreciation to U.S. President Donald J. Trump and his administration for supporting the policy revision, noting that such cooperation reinforces Liberia's long-standing ties with the United States.

STAND lauded the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its continued efforts to elevate Liberia's global standing and expressed confidence that under Minister Nyanti's stewardship, Liberia's diplomatic engagements will continue to yield meaningful and people-centered outcomes.

STAND reaffirmed its support for initiatives that strengthen Liberia's development and international relations, describing the U.S. visa extension as a "tangible reflection of progress through constructive diplomacy."