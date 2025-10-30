Ganta, Nimba County — The County development officer of Grand Kru County has jected social media post toward development activities in the County.

Joe M. Skepeh, County Development Officer of Grand Kru, has strongly refuted recent social media reports casting doubt on the construction of four junior high schools by Southern Solutions Incorporated (SSI) in Grand Kru County.

In a press release issued recently, Mr. Skepeh described the rumors circulating on various social media platforms as misleading and without basis.

He emphasized that the projects are real, ongoing, and backed by credible partners including the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP).

According to Mr. Skepeh, Southern Solutions Incorporated, with contributions from NASSCORP and other stakeholders, is actively constructing four junior high schools across Grand Kru's statutory districts.

The schools are located in Barforwein (Dorbor Statutory District), Daykpo/Sassatown (Jrao Statutory District), Juduken (Grandcess Wedabo Statutory District), and Weteken (Trehn Statutory District).

These facilities are part of broader socio-economic development initiatives aimed at improving education infrastructure in one of Liberia's most remote counties.

Having served as the County Development Officer since 2018, Skepeh expressed confidence in the legitimacy and progress of these projects. "As the lead official for development projects in Grand Kru, I can confirm that SSI is constructing these schools within four statutory districts,

" Skepeh stated at a press conference. He added that all county development projects overseen by his office are visible and verifiable, underscoring the tangible benefits to local communities."

This clarification is intended to put to rest speculation about the work of Southern Solutions Incorporated in Grand Kru County," the statement concludes.Context of the Social Media Controversy

The social media dispute centers on a post made by Gbarpoluboy Ambulah, who contradicted the official narrative by alleging that no schools have been built by NASSCORP-funded projects in the area.

According to Ambulah, Robert Tweah, associated with Southeastern Solutions, received a disbursement of $300,000 from NASSCORP on November 8, 2023, to fund the construction of four schools. However, local officials in Grand Kru reportedly deny any schools have been built under Tweah's organization.

Ambulah's posts also implicate Senator Albert Chie, alleging a pattern of mismanagement of project funds. He claims that Senator Chie previously used the Grand Kru Development Association to collect $123,000 from NOCAL for a project that was never completed.

Ambulah further contends that although a clinic was financed and completed in Jloh, Grand Kru in 2018, questions remain regarding accountability for the school projects."Given these allegations, we urge the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) to investigate Robert Tweah and the status of the schools financed by NASSCORP," Ambulah urged on his viral social media post.

Broader Implications for Grand Kru DevelopmentGrand Kru County remains one of the economically challenged regions of Liberia, and construction of educational institutions is a critical component in boosting human capital development.

Reliable infrastructure investments by organizations such as Southern Solutions Incorporated are vital for expanding access to quality education in rural areas.

County Development Officer Skepeh's firm rebuttal seeks to maintain public confidence and protect ongoing projects from misinformation that could undermine progress. As these school constructions continue, local authorities and partners are expected to provide updates to ensure transparency and accountability, helping to dispel unfounded rumors.