West Africa: Senator Snowe Calls for Stronger Ecowas-EU Parliamentary Cooperation After Ivory Coast Elections

Abuja, Nigeria — In the wake of the recently concluded elections in Côte d'Ivoire, Liberian lawmaker Edwin Melvin Snowe Jr., who served as head of the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission, has emphasized the need for stronger inter-parliamentary cooperation between West Africa and Europe.

Senator Snowe described such collaboration as an essential tool for promoting peace, security, and democratic consolidation across the region.

Senator Snowe made the remarks in Abuja following a high-level bilateral engagement between the ECOWAS Parliament Delegation and a visiting team from the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs, known as AFET, led by Chairman David McAllister.

The discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in the areas of political affairs, peace and security, and regional integration.

Speaking in his capacity as Chairman of the ECOWAS Parliament's Committee on Political Affairs, Peace, Security, and the African Peer Review Mechanism, Senator Snowe noted that the meeting marked an important step in advancing ECOWAS-EU parliamentary diplomacy.

He explained that while ECOWAS has made significant strides in supporting credible elections and promoting peace across West Africa, greater collaboration with the European Parliament would further strengthen institutional support for democracy and good governance initiatives.

In his statement, Senator Snowe underscored the importance of creating sustainable platforms for dialogue between the two regional bodies. "We must strengthen inter-parliamentary relations and explore practical areas of mutual interest," he said. "The challenges we face, from security threats to democratic backsliding, demand coordinated action and consistent dialogue between our regions."

The meeting came shortly after Senator Snowe returned from Abidjan, where he led the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission that monitored the Ivorian elections. According to him, the exercise demonstrated ECOWAS's continued commitment to promoting democratic values, which he said must now be complemented by more robust parliamentary diplomacy to address the broader political and security challenges facing the subregion.

During the discussions, both delegations reaffirmed their commitment to deepen cooperation, particularly in peacebuilding, regional stability, and parliamentary diplomacy.

They explored potential frameworks for continued dialogue between the ECOWAS and European Parliaments, aimed at strengthening democratic institutions, supporting conflict prevention efforts, and enhancing regional integration within West Africa.

Senator Snowe described the exchanges as constructive and forward-looking, emphasizing that ECOWAS is determined to translate these partnerships into tangible results that positively impact the lives of the people it represents.

"Today's conversation reflects the maturity of our parliamentary institutions," he said. "As representatives of our people, it is our duty to ensure that cooperation between our regions leads to peace, prosperity, and stronger democratic governance."

The meeting ended with an agreement to identify key areas for future collaboration and to maintain open channels of communication between ECOWAS and the European Parliament. Both sides expressed optimism that this renewed partnership would mark the beginning of a new era of parliamentary diplomacy, one that reinforces mutual understanding, stability, and development across their respective regions.