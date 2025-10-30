West Africa: Liberia's Sports Ambassador Eyes French Football Links During President Boakai's Visit

Paris, France — As President Joseph N. Boakai, Sr. begins his official visit to France, Liberia's Sports Ambassador, Alieu Kebe, says one of the key goals of the trip is to strengthen sporting ties between the two nations and create pathways for young Liberian footballers to play professionally in Europe.

Speaking to reporters in Paris, Ambassador Kebe, a former professional footballer who played in France revealed that discussions are already underway with several French clubs to explore possible partnerships aimed at talent development and national team improvement.

"That's why we are here," Kebe said. "For example, when we look at the French league, we don't see our children. Our goal, in a short time, is to have some of our players sign contracts here in France and help build our national team."

The Liberian sports envoy noted that he has leveraged his past connections in French football to open doors for meaningful dialogue with clubs and sports institutions.

"I played with different teams here in France, and we're already in talks to have meetings with some of them to see what can be done," he added

According to Kebe, the initiative aligns with the government's broader plan to reposition sports as a tool for youth empowerment and national representation. He emphasized that Liberia has a wealth of untapped football talent that can flourish with the right exposure and international partnerships.

The Ambassador underscored that the ongoing discussions are not limited to football alone, but also part of efforts to rebuild Liberia's sports diplomacy, using sports as a bridge between Liberia and international partners like France.

President Boakai's visit which includes engagements with political, business, and cultural institutions provides what Kebe described as "a perfect moment" to reconnect Liberia with the global sports community and lay the groundwork for long-term development.

"The future is in Africa," Kebe said confidently. "We want to make sure Liberia is part of that future, not just watching from the sidelines."

The Ministry of Youth and Sports, in partnership with the Liberian Embassy in Paris, is expected to follow up on the talks in the coming weeks to solidify possible collaborations that could see young Liberians scouted and developed in one of Europe's most competitive football environments.