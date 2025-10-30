West Africa: Liberia Reads! Association of Literacy Education! Champions Homegrown Literacy Solutions At Pan-African Conference

Liberia Reads! Association of Literacy Educators (LR!ALE) proudly represented Liberia at the 14th Pan African Literacy for All (PALFA) Conference, held at the University of Lagos, Nigeria, from October 13-17, 2025. The five-day event brought together educators, researchers, and policymakers from across the continent to explore innovative ways to strengthen literacy and learning outcomes in Africa.

This year's conference, held under the theme "Shaping the Future of Africa through Innovative Literacy Approaches," emphasized the importance of collaboration and local solutions in advancing literacy.

Representing Liberia Reads! were Mr. Siaffa P. Korkoyah, Country Director, and Mrs. Margaret S. Suah, President of the Association. The duo made a notable contribution to the conference through a workshop presentation titled "Five Lessons Learned Teaching Children to Read Well in Liberian Classrooms without USAID Funding."

Their presentation highlighted how effective classroom practices and strong community partnerships can yield remarkable results even in resource-constrained settings. The session drew attention from participants eager to learn how Liberia Reads! continues to make measurable progress in early-grade reading without relying heavily on external funding.

The conference provided a powerful platform for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and reflection on strategies that are shaping literacy education across Africa. It reaffirmed Liberia Reads! Commitment to its mission ensuring that every Liberian child not only learns to read but reads to learn,

As the organization continues to expand teacher training programs, distribute essential learning materials, and promote evidence-based literacy practices, Liberia Reads! Remains steadfast in transforming classrooms and empowering the next generation of readers across Liberia.