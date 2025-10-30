Liberia: Borough FC Eye First Home Win As They Face Champions Fassell FC Today

Monrovia — Borough FC will face their toughest test yet when they welcome defending champions Fassell FC to the D. Tweh Sports Pitch in New Kru Town this Thursday, October 30, in a highly anticipated Liberia Football Association (LFA) First Division League encounter.

The Borough Boys have enjoyed an impressive start to the 2025/2026 campaign, collecting four points from their opening two matches, a thrilling 3-3 draw with Bea Mountain and a narrow 1-0 away win over Blackman Warriors.

The results place Borough third on the league table and full of confidence ahead of their clash with the reigning champions.

Thursday's fixture also presents an opportunity for Borough to secure their first home win of the season and what better way to do it than against the defending title holders.

Head coach Reo Nyanti believes his side's strong start has laid the foundation for a competitive season but insists his players must remain disciplined and focused.

"Fassell are the champions for a reason," Coach Nyanti told FrontPage Africa. "We respect them, but we are not afraid of them. The spirit in our camp is high, and the boys are motivated to make the people of New Kru Town proud."

"We've worked hard this week to correct some defensive lapses from our first game. The goal is to stay compact, take our chances, and make sure we get our first home win of the season," he added.

For the visiting champions, Fassell FC are still searching for consistency after an unconvincing start to their title defense. They opened the season with a 1-0 win over Heaven Eleven but suffered a 2-1 defeat to Wologizi FC last Sunday also at the D. Tweh Field which put Fassell currently on three points from two games.

Borough FC, however, will be without three key players for Thursday's clash midfielder Aloysious Klon and attacker Alex Reeves, who are both unfit, and Peter Sorbor, who is ineligible to face his parent club, Fassell FC.

"It's not ideal to miss players like Klon and Reeves, but this is football," Coach Nyanti said. "We have depth in the squad, and this is a big opportunity for others to step up and prove themselves."

The two teams met twice last season, the first leg ending 1-1 at the D. Tweh Field before Fassell ran out 4-1 winners in the reverse fixture.

With both clubs eager to assert dominance early in the season, Thursday's matchup is expected to draw a massive crowd in New Kru Town, as Borough FC aim to continue their unbeaten run and the champions seek to bounce back from defeat.

As Coach Nyanti summed it up "We're ready. The boys are ready. New Kru Town will come alive on Thursday."

Other Key Fixtures Across the Country (October 30)

At the Tusa Field, newly promoted Downtown FC will face the youthful, possession-oriented Discoveries SA at 3:00 PM. Both sides are desperate for points, with Downtown still chasing their first top-flight win.

In Nimba County, league leaders LISCR FC will visit the Gompa Stadium to take on Bea Mountain at 4:00 PM. The Shipping Boys have been flawless so far, but Bea Mountain will look to halt their perfect start and close the gap at the top.

In Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, the struggling Blackman Warriors will host Gardnersville FC at the Doris Williams Stadium at 4:00 PM. The Warriors are winless and desperate to turn things around at home.

Meanwhile, at the SKD Practice Pitch in Paynesville, Paynesville FC and Watanga FC will meet in an early local derby at 4:00 PM, a clash that promises attacking football and city bragging rights.

The day concludes with a late kickoff at 5:15 PM, as LPRC Oilers, fresh from a morale-boosting victory, take on Wologizi FC at the Tusa Field. Wologizi head into the match with confidence after their impressive 2-1 triumph over Fassell FC last weekend.

As the season gains momentum, fans can expect intense battles, unpredictable results, and captivating football clear signs that the 2025/2026 campaign could be one of Liberia's most competitive in years.