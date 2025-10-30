Liberia: Guinean National Arrested With Over L$5m Worth of Tramadol in Nimba County

Yekepa, Nimba County — A Guinean National and a driver have been arrested by the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA) at the Yekepa Concession Gate, located on the Ganta-Sanniquellie Highway in Nimba County, with a large shipment of Tramadol tablets valued at over L$5 million.

The seizure consisted of 299 boxes of the controlled substance, marking a significant breakthrough in the ongoing fight against drug trafficking in the region.

The suspect, identified as Morris Jabateh, a 41- year-old Guinean driver, was apprehended while traveling in his vehicle bearing license plate #BC 9813-08. Jabateh was en route from Guinea to Monrovia, allegedly to distribute the illicit drugs when law enforcement intercepted him at the Concession Gate in District Number Two, Nimba County.

An initial search of the vehicle at the Yekepa checkpoint by officers of the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency ( LDEA) assigned at the Concession gate uncovered 99 boxes of Tramadol.

Following this discovery, authorities moved the vehicle to the nearby facility of Ganta for a more thorough investigation, which revealed an additional 200 boxes, raising the total to 299 boxes.

The estimated market value of the confiscated drugs is approximately 5,980,000 Liberian Dollars.County Commander Buster Jolon, who leads the LDEA operations in Nimba County, confirmed the arrest and emphasized the agency's commitment to eradicating illegal drug trade within the county. "Our mission is to ensure that Nimba becomes a drug-free area," Jolon said.

He further outlined plans to strengthen cooperation with local communities, traditional leaders, and the business sector to combat drug trafficking and abuse.

The arrest has been widely welcomed by residents of Nimba who view the crackdown as a positive step toward securing the safety and health of their communities.

"We are ready to support the efforts of the LDEA and work hand-in-hand to keep our county free of drugs," said a community leader in Yekepa.

Currently, Morris Jabateh is being held at the LDEA office in Nimba while investigations continue.

He is expected to appear before the Ganta Magisterial Court shortly and, following the preliminary hearing, will be transferred to the Sanniquellie Central Prison to await trial.

This arrest highlights the ongoing challenges Liberia faces in curbing illegal drug trafficking, especially along border regions such as Nimba County, which shares boundaries with neighboring countries.

Law enforcement agencies are ramping up efforts to monitor key transit points and dismantle drug networks operating within the country.