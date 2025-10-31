Ghana: Chief Imam Hails Nana Konadu As Icon of Women Empowerment

31 October 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has joined the nation in mourning the passing of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, the former First Lady.

In a statement, the Chief Imam described the former First Lady as "an icon of women empowerment, youth development, and societal enhancement."

The Chief Imam's tribute was contained in a statement signed by his Personal Assistant, Dr Mohammed Marzuq Abubakari Azindoo.

Long before the twin concepts of Gender Equality and Child Protection flourished in Africa, the Chief Imam said "she had made, on the global stage, an indelible imprint on her advocacy for the wellbeing of the underprivileged."

He recalled that Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings raised the Office of the First Lady to another pedestal, where it was largely regarded as a tool of national service rather than an opportunity of personal aggrandisement.

"Ghana has lost a daughter; Africa a mother; and the gender fraternity a voice," the venerable Imam said of the late former First Lady. "And the world would, forever, miss a personality whose voice helped shape global advocacy for social protection and equal justice," the statement added.

Moreover, he expressed the hope that the former First Lady's legacy of leadership and mentorship would continue to inspire confidence in the national efforts at providing equal opportunities that transcend gender, religion, and ethnicity.

