Ghana: Arc Calls for Environmental Stewardship in Face of Galamsey Menace... Inducts 43 New Members

The Architects Registration Council (ARC) of Ghana has inducted 43 newly qualified architects into the profession at its 25th induction ceremony held in Accra.

Under the theme: "Impact of Illegal Mining (Galamsey) Menace on Housing Delivery and Water Resources in Ghana," the event was attended by dignitaries including the Minister for Works, Housing and Water Resources, Mr. Kenneth Adjei; the Minister for Roads and Highways, Mr. Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP; and the Deputy Minister for Works, Housing and Water Resources, Mrs. Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui.

Stakeholders in the built environment used the occasion to reflect on the growing impact of illegal mining on sustainable housing and national development.

The overall Best Candidate for the 2025 Professional Practice Examination was Mr. Alfred Kweitsu.

The Registrar of ARC, Dr. Emmanuel Eyiah-Botwe, congratulated the inductees and reaffirmed the Council's mandate as an agency under the Ministry of Works and Housing, established by the Architects Act, 1969 (NLCD 357), to regulate the architectural profession in Ghana.

Dr. Eyiah-Botwe highlighted the ARC's achievements over the past year, including monitoring and evaluating programmes at KNUST and the Central University Department of Architecture.

"These include reviewing curriculum for Architectural Technology programmes at the Technical Universities; publishing an updated list of 770 registered architects and 112 architectural firms qualified to practice architecture in Ghana; implementing a five-year strategic plan (2021-2025) aimed at upholding international best practices in the built environment; developing a Code of Ethics and strategic policy framework focusing on education, compliance, and sustainable practice; and renovating and expanding the Council's office block," he said.

He noted that the Council continued to enforce compliance to ensure that only qualified architects and firms practice in Ghana, adding that environmental stewardship would now be a central pillar of architectural practice in the country.

"Illegal mining has a devastating impact on land, water, skilled labour, building material sources, and ultimately the cost of material. Sustainable housing and resilient cities cannot be achieved if we continue on this trajectory," Dr. Eyiah-Botwe said.

Mr. Adjei, the Minister, commended ARC for its dedication to professionalism and ethics.

He described the theme as "timely and significant," stressing the link between illegal mining and housing delivery. "Illegal mining is not merely an environmental issue; it is a multi-sectoral crisis affecting water security, public health, housing, and economic stability."

The Chairman of the ARC Governing Board, Arc. Kofi Essel-Appiah, reminded the new professionals of their ethical duty to protect the environment while designing spaces that improve human well-being.

"Every generation of architects faces unique challenges. For yours, the threat of 'galamsey' and rapid urbanisation calls for creativity, ethical leadership, and collaboration," he stated.

The President of the Ghana Institute of Architects (GIA), Mr. Tony Asare, inspired the inductees to pursue excellence and continuous learning throughout their careers.

"Your induction signifies not just a title, but a solemn trust to design with integrity, build with wisdom, and serve society with vision," he said.

Mr. Agbodza challenged the inductees to use architecture as a tool for sustainability and advocacy.

"Illegal mining remains one of Ghana's biggest threats. It undermines sustainable development, public health, and national planning," he said.

BY TIMES REPORTER

