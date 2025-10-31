Cameroon Opposition Leader Flees As UN, France Warn Against Repression

Reports suggest that Cameroon's opposition leader, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, has fled his residence in the northern city of Garoua amid intensifying post-election protests, violent crackdowns, and threats of prosecution.

Sources say Bakary secretly crossed into Nigeria through the northern Nigerian city of Yola and was later airlifted to an undisclosed location.

A foreign journalist based in Yaoundé last night told Daily Trust. that Tchiroma's house is being protected by the population.

"Another opposition leader was arrested in Douala and taken to Yaounde. The rumours are wild," he said.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his whereabouts, tensions continue to rise.

At least four people have reportedly died in clashes with security forces since the disputed October 12 presidential election.

Bakary, who declared himself the winner of the polls, claims he secured 54.8% of the vote compared to incumbent President Paul Biya's 53.7%.

However, official results released by the electoral commission show Bakary with just 35.2%, sparking widespread allegations of vote rigging and manipulation.

In response to the disputed outcome, the journalist added that some opposition forces are reportedly planning fresh nationwide protests aimed at paralysing key cities and rejecting the legitimacy of the declared results.

UN, France condemn repression

The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, in a statement on Thursday, condemned the repression of opposition in the country.

"We are alarmed by reports that several people have been killed during protests over the outcome of the 12 October presidential election.

"We call on the security forces to refrain from the use of lethal force, and on the protesters to demonstrate peacefully. The authorities must fully abide by their obligations under international human rights law, and political leaders and their supporters must refrain from violence and hate speech.

"We urge the authorities to ensure prompt, impartial and effective investigations into all cases of election-related violence, including the use of unnecessary or disproportionate force, and to bring those responsible to justice. Fair trial rights and due process for anyone arrested should also be guaranteed," the statement said.

The French government expressed concern about the violent repression against post-election protests in Cameroon and called on the authorities to guarantee the safety and physical integrity of the country's citizens, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We believe it is essential that democracy, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law be scrupulously respected and that all persons arbitrarily detained since the beginning of the electoral process be released in order to preserve national cohesion," it said.

At least 23 people have been killed as a result of security forces cracking down on protesters since the weekend, a civil society group known as "Stand up for Cameroon" said in a media briefing on Wednesday.