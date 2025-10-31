Nigeria: Bandits Kill 3, 6 Rescued in Sokoto Village Attack

The Sokoto Police Command has confirmed that suspected terrorists have killed three persons and kidnapped seven others in Kurawa village under the Sabon Birni local government area of Sokoto State.

Confirming the incident, Spokesman of Sokoto State Police Command, DSP Ahmad Rufai, said the terrorists invaded the village around 2:00 am on Thursday and killed three persons.

According to him, "the terrorists also rustled an unspecified number of livestock belonging to residents of the affected community.

"A team of combined security operatives, including the Nigeria Police, Army, Community Watch Guard and other personnel, responded to the attack and rescued six out of the seven kidnapped victims."

He said the police also recovered some rustled livestock and are still making an effort to free one of the victims still with the terrorists.