Liberia: Youth Activist Randy Nuch Brickson to Deliver Keynote Address At Gbeapo Multilateral High School's 24th Graduation Ceremony

In a powerful affirmation of youth leadership and community engagement, renowned youth activist Randy Nuch Brickson has been selected to serve as Guest Speaker for the 24th Graduating Class of Gbeapo Multilateral High School.

Brickson, known for his unwavering commitment to youth inclusion and grassroots empowerment, will address over fifty young graduates during the upcoming ceremony. His selection reflects not only his advocacy on national platforms but also his deep connection to local communities and his belief that young people deserve a seat at every decision-making table.

"As a youth activist, this invitation is more than an honor, it's a responsibility," Brickson shared. "Moments like these remind us that when young voices are uplifted, entire communities rise. I look forward to challenging these graduates to lead with courage, compassion, and conviction."

The ceremony promises to be a celebration of academic achievement and a rallying call for civic engagement, with Brickson's message expected to inspire graduates to see themselves as agents of change in their families, towns, and beyond.