Liberia, France Reaffirm Bilateral Ties With Signing of General Cooperation Agreement

Monrovia — The Governments of Liberia (GoL) and the French Republic have reaffirmed their enduring partnership through the signing of a General Cooperation Agreement, which renews and strengthens the framework of collaboration between the two nations across multiple sectors.

The signing ceremony took place on the morning of October 30, 2025, at the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs in Paris. The event was held as part of His Excellency President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's official visit to France, marking a significant milestone in the long-standing relationship between the two countries.

Representing Liberia, Her Excellency Madam Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister of Foreign Affairs, signed the agreement alongside Her Excellency Éléonore Caroit, Minister Delegate to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, responsible for Francophony, International Partnerships, and French Nationals Abroad. The signing reflects both governments' shared commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation and expanding avenues of partnership that align with the development priorities of Liberia and France's strategic engagement in Africa.

The newly signed General Cooperation Agreement covers a broad range of sectors, including education, agriculture, environment, health, youth empowerment, sports development, climate change, renewable energy, forestry and biodiversity, and water and sanitation. It serves as a roadmap for enhanced collaboration aimed at promoting sustainable development, strengthening institutional capacity, and improving the quality of life for citizens of both nations.

During the ceremony, Minister Nyanti expressed Liberia's profound appreciation to the Government and people of France for their consistent partnership and longstanding support for Liberia's post-conflict recovery, capacity building, and development agenda. She underscored that the renewed cooperation agreement signals a new chapter of partnership anchored on mutual respect, shared values, and a forward-looking approach to global challenges.

Minister Nyanti further extended Liberia's gratitude to France for its support of Liberia's successful bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2026-2027 term. She emphasized that France's endorsement and continued engagement reflect the strong bonds of friendship and trust that exist between the two nations.

Minister Nyanti emphasized that Liberia's renewed cooperation with France comes at a critical juncture in Liberia's national transformation agenda under President Boakai's leadership. She noted that the agreement aligns with Liberia's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, which prioritizes Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation, and Tourism. She underscored that partnerships like this one with France will help unlock opportunities for investment, innovation, and institutional strengthening.

In response, Minister Éléonore Caroit reaffirmed the French Government's unwavering support for Liberia during its tenure on the United Nations Security Council, expressing confidence that Liberia's voice and leadership will contribute meaningfully to the advancement of peace, stability, and multilateral cooperation at the global level. She praised Liberia's commitment to diplomacy, regional peacebuilding, and sustainable development, noting that these values resonate deeply with France's global vision for partnership and shared prosperity.

Both Ministers reflected on the deep historical ties that unite Liberia and France, dating back to their early diplomatic relations and numerous cooperation initiatives in areas such as education, governance, and cultural exchange. They reiterated their governments' mutual interest in pursuing projects that advance human development, promote good governance, and address the global challenges of climate change and social inclusion.

As Liberia prepares to assume its seat on the United Nations Security Council in January 2026, the two Ministers also exchanged views on major international issues, reaffirming their shared commitment to peace, democracy, multilateralism, and climate action. They highlighted the importance of collaborative approaches to address the world's pressing challenges, including conflict prevention, gender equality, and sustainable resource management.

The discussions concluded with both delegations reaffirming their shared vision for the continued strengthening of the friendship and cooperation between Liberia and France. They agreed to pursue periodic consultations to monitor the implementation of the new framework agreement and to identify emerging areas of mutual interest, especially in the green economy, cultural diplomacy, and youth empowerment.

This renewed partnership underscores the resilience and vitality of Franco-Liberian relations. It also demonstrates the two nations' joint determination to work together in addressing global and regional priorities while enhancing bilateral exchanges that benefit their peoples.

The ceremony ended with warm expressions of goodwill between the two Ministers, who hailed the signing as a historic reaffirmation of solidarity and collaboration between Liberia and France.

Through this strengthened cooperation framework, both countries look forward to building on their shared successes and exploring new pathways for sustainable development, peacebuilding, and mutual prosperity.