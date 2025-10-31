Ghana: Armwrestling - Gaf, Nsawam Prisons Hold Maiden 'Prison Battle' Championship

The Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) brought excitement and energy to the Nsawam Medium Security Prisons with the Prison Battle contest, blending sportsmanship and discipline between officers and inmates.

The event formed part of the Prison 360 initiative introduced by Mrs Patience Baffoe-Bonnie, Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service (GPS), which seeks to provide inmates with a platform to showcase their talents and support their transformation through positive engagement.

Under the theme: 'Using sports as a tool for inmates' reformation and rehabilitation,' the maiden edition of the Prison Battle came alive with fierce contests, as inmates and officers exhibited raw power and passion for the sport of armwrestling.

As cheers and chants echoed in support of favourite contestants, the tension rose steadily, with some spectators also taking time to study the skills and techniques in armwrestling.

It was a show of strength in the men's 60 to 70kg division as Daniel Yaw Bortey defeated his rivals to take first place, leaving Attah Yao to finish runner-up.

Elsewhere in the men's 71-81kg division, Wusah, showing no signs of fatigue, overpowered Paul Efebutse in a fiercely competitive battle to seal his spot.

Sixtus Boing topped the men's 81kg to 90kg category whiles Samuel Oduro Asante also pinned down Eric Adjei Bawuah in the finals of the 90+kg division.

In the women's category, both Joy Joseph and SCO Evelyn Harvey secured first places in the 70kg and 80kg divisions respectively, while Veronica Djaasaa defeated Patience Botwe to win the 90+kg category.

Addressing participants, Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, President of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF), said he was excited to partner with the Ghana Prisons Service to support the initiative.

He noted that armwrestling, which has gained global recognition, has already produced world champions for Ghana, hence the need to master the craft to achieve excellence.

He pledged that the GAF would be open to recruiting some of the top-performing armwrestlers once they have completed their prison sentences.