Ghana: Armwrestling - Gaf, Nsawam Prisons Hold Maiden 'Prison Battle' Championship

31 October 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) brought excitement and energy to the Nsawam Medium Security Prisons with the Prison Battle contest, blending sportsmanship and discipline between officers and inmates.

The event formed part of the Prison 360 initiative introduced by Mrs Patience Baffoe-Bonnie, Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service (GPS), which seeks to provide inmates with a platform to showcase their talents and support their transformation through positive engagement.

Under the theme: 'Using sports as a tool for inmates' reformation and rehabilitation,' the maiden edition of the Prison Battle came alive with fierce contests, as inmates and officers exhibited raw power and passion for the sport of armwrestling.

As cheers and chants echoed in support of favourite contestants, the tension rose steadily, with some spectators also taking time to study the skills and techniques in armwrestling.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

It was a show of strength in the men's 60 to 70kg division as Daniel Yaw Bortey defeated his rivals to take first place, leaving Attah Yao to finish runner-up.

Elsewhere in the men's 71-81kg division, Wusah, showing no signs of fatigue, overpowered Paul Efebutse in a fiercely competitive battle to seal his spot.

Sixtus Boing topped the men's 81kg to 90kg category whiles Samuel Oduro Asante also pinned down Eric Adjei Bawuah in the finals of the 90+kg division.

In the women's category, both Joy Joseph and SCO Evelyn Harvey secured first places in the 70kg and 80kg divisions respectively, while Veronica Djaasaa defeated Patience Botwe to win the 90+kg category.

Addressing participants, Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, President of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF), said he was excited to partner with the Ghana Prisons Service to support the initiative.

He noted that armwrestling, which has gained global recognition, has already produced world champions for Ghana, hence the need to master the craft to achieve excellence.

He pledged that the GAF would be open to recruiting some of the top-performing armwrestlers once they have completed their prison sentences.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.