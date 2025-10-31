Ghana: LOC Inaugurated for Cavb Zone III Volleyball Championship

The Minister of Sports and Recreation, Mr. Kofi Iddie Adams, on Tuesday inaugurated a Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the CAVB Zone III Volleyball Club Championship, urging members to deliver a well-planned event that benefits the country.

Members of the LOC include Dr. Austin W. Luguterah (Chairman), Mr. Emmanuel Quainoo (Secretary), Mr. Benard Mornah (Ex-Officio Member), and Mr. Bawa Iddrisu (Technical Director), among others.

The championship, scheduled for March 1-8, 2026, will be held in Accra in partnership with the Ghana Volleyball Federation and Kalibi Volleyball Club.

The championship, which is themed 'Uniting West Africa Through Volleyball Excellence,' would witness clubs from eight West African countries competing for laurels.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

Launching the LOC, Mr. Adams urged the committee to make the championship a memorable one so that it would revitalise the sport on the local scene.

The Sports Minister also urged them to work efficiently with their limited resources and expressed confidence that the renowned personalities named on the committee would make the tournament a resounding success.

Moreover, he appealed to Corporate Ghana to support the championship, emphasising collaboration for the event's success.

Dr. Luguterah, Chair of the LOC, said the inauguration marked a significant step in advancing volleyball in Ghana and the sub-region.

- GNA