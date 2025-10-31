Ghana: 2025/26 Malta Guinness Women's Premier League Kicks Off Today

Excitement is building across the country as the 2025/26 Malta Guinness Women's Premier League kicks off today, marking the start of what promises to be another thrilling season of top-tier women's football in Ghana.

After months of meticulous preparation, every facet of the league is ready for action -- from referees and match commissioners to the players and technical teams who have been working tirelessly behind the scenes.

"Teams have been fine-tuning their tactics, unveiling fresh signings and building cohesion as they prepare to deliver a season filled with passion, skill and unforgettable football moments. Fans can expect fierce competition, dazzling performances and new rivalries as the country's finest female footballers take centre stage," a statement from the FA stated.

Defending champions, Police Ladies, will be out to retain their crown, but with several emerging contenders and strengthened squads across both zones, the 2025/26 season is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in recent years.

The league continues to thrive under the proud sponsorship of Malta Guinness, whose steadfast partnership with the Football Association has played a vital role in elevating women's football in the country. Together, they continue to champion empowerment, inclusion, and excellence within the women's game.

The action starts today with Jonina Ladies taking on Soccer Intellectuals at the Antie Aku Astro Turf at 1:30 p.m., defending champions, Police Ladies, facing Halifax Queens at the Madina Astro Turf at 1:30 p.m., and Epiphany Warriors expected to slug it out with Army Ladies at 3:30 p.m. at the Madina Astro Turf.

Completing the Southern Zone games tomorrow are clashes between Oak Ladies and Hasaacas Ladies at Kpobiman Complex and Samartex Ladies against Ladystriker at the Nsenkyire Arena on Sunday.

In the Northern Zone, FC Savannah will clash with Ampem Darkoa Ladies today at 10 a.m. at the Aliu Mahama Stadium, and Northern Ladies will host Prison Ladies at the same venue.

The action continues tomorrow as Ashtown Ladies host Kumasi Sports Academy at the Otumfour Park, Dischemso; Dreamz Ladies face Tamale Super Ladies at the Bantama Astro Turf; and Fosu Royal Ladies take on Northern City at the Techiman Urban Park.