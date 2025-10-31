Ghana: Title of Book - Ghana Politics

AUTHOR: KOFI BENTUM QUANTSON, FORMER NATIONAL SECURITY CO-ORDINATOR OF THE REPUBLIC OF GHANA AND THE FIRST EXECUTIVE SECRETARY OF THE NARCOTICS CONTROL BOARD (NOW NARCOTICS CONTROL COMMISSION).

Number of Pages: 234

Printed by: Fahmin Ventures

Review by: Kojo Kwarteng, Journalist, Marketer, PR, Media and Corporate Communications Specialist and Author.

Available At: Airport Shell Filling Station, Legon Bookshop, University of Ghana and online platforms

Ghana Politics -- as the title of the book, we can infer qualities from Mr Quantson's style and prior works, experience and background that the book is not rhetorical. The book is a deeply informed perspective drawing from Quantson's frontline experience in security and national governance, and blends personal anecdotes with sharp analytical insight.

Nine straight and harsh questions beneath the title, "Ghana Politics" raised on the front cover of the book with the bold statement, "No Apologies", sums up the fearless nature of the author to confront what academics, media, clergy, the youth, leaders of all kinds and people perceived in society as of critical minds and boldness are running away from.

Ghana Politics; is it funny, confrontational impunity, sensible, nonsense, provocative arrogance, aggressive hypocrisy, corrosive impertinence, massive corruption or what?

Its thematically rich "episodes" with titles such as Voice From Afar, The Castle, From China With Love Plus Hate, Ambassador At Lost, Konkonsa Democracy, and Nature of Pass Power, the structure seems both narrative and reflective -- likely blending storytelling, critique, satire, and evocation of political culture.

The 234-paged book is concise and with 23 episodes, the book is designed for clarity and engagement on current happenings rather than academic density.

Why Ghana Politics is worth reading

The reviewer as an author and ardent reader himself, assigns the following compelling reasons for politicians, historians, academics, security gurus, students of politics, governance and administrators to read the book not as an alternative but as a must-read document for sustainable living, survivorship, renewal of minds, resetting and true transformation.

These are stated below:

Firsthand authority: Few international, African and Ghanaian authors offer the same depth of experience in national security and political developments as Quantson, positioning him uniquely to interpret state dynamics. The author is an authority with practical experience and knowledge worth tapping into.

Aged over 90 years, he fearlessly states the points and elucidates from untainted language and glasses. The younger generation have and can benefit from the book without regret over the years to come.

Narrative diversity: The varied episodes (titles) suggest a multifaceted exploration -- not just national history, but perhaps diplomatic comedy (From China With Love Plus Hate), institutional critique (The Castle), public awards (Bastardising National Awards), and media (Konkonsa Democracy) -- likely offering both insight and wit.

Other topics such as Equalisation, The Prophet Again, Nature of Pass Power, render the book more relevant to society.

Accessible format: The episodic style makes it easy to dip in and out -- great for both general readers and those keen on Ghana's political culture. These days of biases, stomach direction and lack of truth among even the clergy, MPs, Advisors, professors, experts and CEOs, it is difficult to come by such writers who express the truth without looking at political colours, shoulders and selfish gains.

Mr Quantson, as we may be aware, has written several books including Ghana: Peace and Stability, Tears of God, Travelling and Seeing, Cocaine Hits Drug Family, Ghana National Security ... The Dilemma, Bogus Informants... Nation Wreckers, Security In The Hand of God, You and Your Security Environment -- recounting how intelligence failures contributed to coups, emphasising how political partisanship and institutional weaknesses can undermine national security, growth and national development.

For instance, his book National Security: The Dilemma tackled themes of intelligence being sidelined by partisan or tribal considerations and repeated in the current book.

About the Author

He is a highly respected figure in Ghana's security and intelligence landscape. Starting his career in the Special Branch of the Ghana Police Service, later the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), he rose to its leadership before serving as Commissioner of Police, setting up the Narcotics Control Board, and eventually becoming the National Security Coordinator.

This makes his new book an authoritative voice, rich with thematic chapters. He has written with deep, direct involvement, digestible structure with contextual resonance tapping into recurring issues in Ghanaian politics.

In conclusion, Ghana Politics by Kofi Quantson offers a compelling, authoritative, and richly textured take on Ghana's political scene, rooted in the author's extensive security and governance experience.

For readers interested in Ghanaian political narratives, national stability, and the interplay of power, memory, and institutions, this book promises both insight and engagement.

📖 GHANAIAN Times - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2025

www.ghanaiantimes.com.gh

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

