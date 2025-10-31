Nigeria: Lancelot Imaseun to Launch Memoir On His Life Behind the Camera

31 October 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Solomon NDA-Isaiah

Veteran filmmaker, Lancelot Oduwa Imaseun will launch a memoir documenting his thirty years behind the camera on November 27, 2025.

The event scheduled to hold at the Mike Adenuga Centre, Alliance Francais, Ikoyi, Lagos, will cap a series of activities - beginning with an open street casting in various Benin City's major streets to his place of birth in Edo State on November 15. It will be followed by a colloquium, and the unveiling of Imaseun's OIL Foundation- founded to aid in the resuscitation of the dramatic and film clubs across schools in Edo State.

The book launch will further witness the filmmaker award individuals who have supported his lifelong career in the reel world. Awardees include the late Captain Hosa Okubor, Senator Daisy Danjuma, Sir Emmanuel Isikaku, among other notable individuals.

Set to attend the event are Nollywood's best, diplomats, captain of industries and friends of Imaseun.

