Nigeria: Zuma Film Festival to Screen 3156 Films From 10 Countries

Zuma International Film Festival is set to screen 3,156 films at its fifteenth edition, from December 1 - 5, 2025.

Themed, 'Storytelling for Global Influence: Film as a Soft Power and Economic Force,' the festival is about African films and how they are changing narratives and influencing cultures. Participants are expected from 10 countries.This edition marks the second of the festival hosted by the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) Chief Executive and Managing Director, Ali Nuhu.

Prior to Nuhu's administration, industry expert, filmmaker and Public Relations Officer, Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN), Emmauel Ayaba, noted that a major setback of the festival used to be the practice of appointing square pegs to round holes.

He said Nuhu's administration was the first in a long while that the right people were appointed to the right roles, especially in the film space. As a result, the festival has seen marked improvement.

"This year, DGN is partnering with the festival to host the DGN, Television and Investment Summit, the first of its kind. So much is happening in the entertainment industry. it is no more business as usual. We have people who are out to work. (Zuma) is not there yet, but we are not where we used to be. This year's festival will be better."

Similarly, an entertainment insurance company, Insurtainment, aims to unveil at the festival, targeted products and services to benefit practitioners and enhance industry safety.

"Our products will embody everything that has to do with risks from cast to crew to production, personal accident, health insurance, etc.," Insurtainment representative, Temitayo Akpan.

Speaking to the media, NFC MD, Ali Nuhu said the aim of the 15th edition of the festival is to engage stakeholders by ensuring "they get the right connection with the government, private sector and their global counterparts, but encourage young/fledgling film practitioners.

"We are also trying to give upcoming talents a very comfortable platform where they can interact, get integrated into the industry and find mentorship from some of the veteran players. Last year's festival was the best so far.

This year will be bigger and better.

"The NFC is saddled with the responsibility of giving films a global reach. It is a platform whereby the stakeholders will be able to connect with their counterparts. I am sure that when the filmmakers meet with their counterpart from across the globe, from that interaction comes agreements, productions and exchanges which is needed for our films," said Nuhu.

Founded in 1993, Zuma International Film Festival, now on its 15th edition saw 3,156 films from countries like - US, India, China, France, Germany, Spain, Egypt, South Africa, Tunisia, Iran etc., and across various categories - such as features, documentaries, shorts, student, animation, music videos, skits and indigenous language films. The festival opens December 1 -5 in Abuja.